Rick and Morty Gets Animal Crossing Makeover with New Promo

Rick and Morty has gotten a full Animal Crossing makeover with a new promo from Adult Swim! 2020 was a pretty big year for the Animal Crossing series as the famous Nintendo franchise seemed even bigger than it ever was before as it was the one major game that seemed to pop up in conversation quite a bit during those first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Fans would craft all sorts of genius references to the outside pop culture world within the game, and now Rick and Morty has gotten into all of the fun.

Adult Swim has released a new promo imagining Rick and Morty venturing into the world of Animal Crossing. As one would expect, Morty is playing the game like any regular player would but Rick has quickly found his way to making it all his own and completely ruins Morty's fun as a result. Directed by kyttenjanae, you can check out the fun crossover promo in the video above!

As for the Rick and Morty franchise itself, production is still moving along for the already ordered future seasons of the series. While we have yet to see much footage for Season 5 outside of the brief preview released last Summer, but co-creator Dan Harmon and a few writers behind the series have revealed that planning and work is not only underway for Season 6 of the series but the seventh season as well.

Last Fall, Dan Harmon revealed that work had started on Season 6 and 7. When asked about what we could look forward to in the fifth season of the series, Harmon responded first with, "I think we're working on Season 7 right now, I can't even keep track. I wouldn't know if I were spoiling Season 5 or Season 6." But he did tease there would be more from the Space (or Clone) Beth in the next season, "There's pretty groovy things coming regarding Beth...Space Beth was not a one-off character. That's a thing that could have been the case."

Series writer Scott Marder then teased some "epic" things to look forward to in Season 5, "There's epic canon in Season 5 coming. Fans are gonna like get knocked over by the canon we're about to hit them with. I'm a huge fan before I even got to be on the show, so to get to write for it, I get to feed my excitement of loving this show before I get to write for it. So you'll feel that in the show. Season 5, all the stuff we're doing is so awesome."

