Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sells 30 Million Copies in Less Than a Year

✖

Ever since it released last March, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been an absolute juggernaut for Nintendo. The game has consistently been appearing atop all sorts of sales charts for months at this point, and as such, it should come as no surprise that it had an incredibly successful holiday season to close out 2020.

Nintendo today announced the latest sales total for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and unveiled that to date, it has sold 31.18 million units around the globe. This total is retroactive to the end of Nintendo’s last financial quarter which wrapped up on December 31, 2020. In the holiday quarter as a whole, New Horizons ended up selling a little over 5 million copies worldwide.

At this point, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is rapidly approaching Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as the best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch. Mario Kart still has about a 2 million copy lead on Animal Crossing, but considering the latter’s quick gain over the past few months, it seems like only a matter of time before it becomes the top-seller on Switch. As a whole, Mario Kart and Animal Crossing are also the only two games on Switch that have topped the 30 million mark. The next closest is that of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate which is closing in on 23 million.

Moving forward, Nintendo will likely continue to capitalize on the strong sales of Animal Crossing: New Horizons by releasing more updates for the game. The most notable new piece of content for New Horizons, which is being called the Festivale event, is set to arrive two weeks from today on February 15th and will contain a number of new seasonal items to purchase. It should be one of a number of new updates that will likely roll out over the course of 2021.

If you somehow still haven't played Animal Crossing: New Horizons for yourself, you can pick up the game on Nintendo Switch right now. And if you'd like to keep up with all future updates on the game, you can keep following our coverage right here.

So are you one of the 31 million people still playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.