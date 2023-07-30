Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode Count Confirmed

Rick and Morty is gearing up for a full anime spin-off series now in the works for Adult Swim, and one of the executive producers behind it confirmed how many episodes Rick and Morty: The Anime will be sticking around for! With Rick and Morty becoming one of the biggest original animated series on Adult Swim, the franchise has been experimenting with anime in the last couple of years. Some of these shorts were so successful with fans, in fact, that now one of the directors behind these shorts is taking up a full new anime series inspired by Rick and Morty.

Rick and Morty: The Anime was first announced to be in the works for Adult Swim last year, and revealed that it has been ordered for ten episodes at the time. Things have changed quite a lot in many ways over the last year, but thankfully Rick and Morty: The Anime's episode order has not. Executive producer for the series, Jason DeMarco (and Senior VP, Anime and Action Series/Longform at Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios) confirmed when asked by a fan on Twitter that Rick and Morty: The Anime will indeed be ten episodes.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

What to Know for the Rick and Morty Anime

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be written and directed by Takashi Sano (who previously directed the "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" anime shorts) for Telecom Animation Film. It will be a ten episode long series produced by Sola Entertainment, with Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda serving as producers. Yu Kiyozono will serve as the animation producer, Yuuki Kakizoe as the assistant producer, Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou as executive producers, Arisa Matsuzawa as art director, and Makiko Kojima as color designer.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will also feature Sou Ki as CGI director, Kaori Kobayashi as special effects supervisor, Tatsuo Noguchi as composite director, Yoshihiro Kasahara as editor, Koichi Iizuka as sound director, and Tetsuya Takahashi is composing the music at Terra-Musica. There has yet to be a concrete release date or window revealed for Rick and Morty: The Anime yet, but the new anime series will premiere with Adult Swim and stream on Max with Japanese language audio and English subtitles.

