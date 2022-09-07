Rick and Morty Team Unpacks Evolving Cronenberg Dimension Jerry for Season 6

Rick and Morty really took fans by surprise by bringing the Cronenberg Dimension back into the series with its Season 6 premiere episode, and the team behind the series has unpacked what evolving its version of Jerry means for Morty and his growth moving forward. The fifth season ended by essentially opening the floodgates in terms of providing the kind of backstory and lore seen fans have been waiting to see for quite a while, and the sixth season has already picked up this by referencing some of the biggest moments of the series' past in a whole new kind of light.

Rick and Morty's Season 6 premiere, "Solaricks," brought the Cronenberg Dimension back to the franchise after briefly revisiting in past seasons, but this time it was far different than seen before. As writer Nick Mudry and series co-creator Dan Harmon explain about it in the special Inside the Episode segment released by Adult Swim, evolving the dimension and its version of Jerry to this bleak new level seen in the premiere was ultimately a way to have Morty fully confront his past of leaving his original family behind to have five seasons of light adventures.

"The reset of portal travel ultimately results in everyone having to confront their past," writer Nick Mudry began before explaining that it would help to raise all sorts of new questions about Morty's character as a result of that confrontation. "It's really cool to see Morty come back to Cronenberg world with an eye towards the actual somber reality of that. What does the apocalypse look like that much time into the future? What became of that world? What was the family that Morty so callously left behind?" As for the new Jerry, it was to serve as a bleak mirror for Jerry's growth too.

"The last time we saw Season One Jerry he was almost like a non-verbal ogre," series co-creator Dan Harmon noted. "He's now self-actualized. Morty's actually finally being punished for his abandonment of his family because Jerry's perfect now." It's an emotional moment for Morty as he realizes just how much pain he cause his original family, and although he's been told that nothing he does matters over the years, it's very clear that it really does.

