Oshi no Ko Season 2 Release Date Announced With Trailer, Poster

Oshi no Ko is coming back to screens with Season 2 later this Summer, and a release date has been set for the new season with the release of a new trailer and poster! Oshi no Ko was one of the biggest new anime releases of 2023 overall, so it was no surprise to find out that the anime was already hard at work on a second season. After previously revealing that the new episodes would be hitting some time this year, Oshi no Ko Season 2 also revealed that it would premiering during the Summer 2024 anime schedule. But now there's a proper date!

Oshi no Ko has revealed a huge update on Season 2 and confirmed that it would be premiering on July 3rd as part of the Summer 2024 schedule of anime releases. Together with this update was the reveal of two new additions to the cast with Ayane Sakura as Abiko Samejima and Daisuke Ono as GOA, and more importantly, the reveal of a brand new trailer that you can check out in the video above. There's also a brand new poster for Oshi no Ko Season 2 released, and you can check it out below.

OSHI NO KO will also be at Anime Expo with a world premiere screening featuring Yurie Igoma (V.A. of Ruby) and Shimpei Yamashita (Producer)!

What to Know for Oshi no Ko Season 2

Oshi no Ko Season 2 will be premiering on July 3rd in Japan, and HIDIVE has confirmed they will be streaming the new episodes alongside their premiere. Featuring a returning staff and voice cast from the first season, Oshi no Ko Season 2 will feature the new opening theme titled "Fatale," as performed by GEMN (as you can hear for the first time in the new trailer). You can currently catch up with the first season of the series streaming with HIDIVE ahead of Season 2's Summer premiere. There's also a new live-action TV series and movie currently in the works for a launch later this year in Japan as well.

As for what to expect from the new season, HIDIVE teases what is going down in Oshi no Ko Season 2 as such, "Aqua's desire for revenge takes center stage as he navigates the dark underbelly of the entertainment world alongside his twin sister, Ruby. While Ruby follows in their slain mother's footsteps to become an idol, Aqua joins a famous theater troupe in hopes of uncovering clues to the identity of his father — the man who arranged their mother's untimely death, and the man who once starred in the same troupe Aqua hopes to infiltrate."