Rick and Morty Resurfaces With Cut Scene Fans Want to See Get Made

Rick and Morty has resurfaced online with a reported cut scene fans want to see get made in future seasons! The fan favorite Adult Swim animated series wrapped up its fifth season earlier this Summer, and with it notably has already started work on Seasons 6 and 7. With the series signed for a new deal promising at least 100 episodes by the time it’s all said and done, that likely means that there will be plenty of opportunity to get some great jokes out. This also means that there is likely a ton that gets left on the cutting room floor.

One particular scene has surfaced online, and fans are now asking for it to be made. As spotted by @FluffyRick11 on Twitter, this cut scene comes from Season 3, Episode 8, “Morty’s Mindblowers.” This episode featured a number of skits in which Morty had ruined things so much that Rick had to erase his mind in order to ease Morty’s conscience after it. This meant we got to see all sorts of mistakes Morty has made, and one cut scene apparently saw them heading to a beach planet where the species knows nothing of gratitude.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So there was a cut Rick and Morty script. From Morty's Mindblowers. And it was a memory called "Thank You Planet" and its really fucking good. And now I wish it was in the episode. pic.twitter.com/Td54M6LQU4 — Fluffy(❤️Alastor has Luci🤍) (@Alastorsfluffy) October 16, 2021

According to the scene as seen in the original script for the episode, Rick and Morty are relaxing in a resort and soon Morty sends it all into riots and chaos when he thanks one of the waiters and gets them to re-evaluate their sense of self and self-worth in labor. It doesn’t seem like it’s an aggressively offensive joke, so it might have been one that was cut for time before the final boards and work had been done. At the very least, it’s a strong joke that could likely be stuck into any future episode of the series so hopefully it does get made one day!

As for Rick and Morty, there has yet to be word on when fan can expect to see Season 6 of the series. The first four seasons are now streaming with HBO Max (with no set date for Season 5’s release just yet, however), and fans can also check out a series of special shorts crafted with notable anime creators and directors released in the time since the fifth season had aired. But what do you think of this scene? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!