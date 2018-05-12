‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Behind-The-Scenes Video Released

A new video offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Adult Swim‘s Rick and Morty.

The new video, released via Mashable, shows Chris Parnell, the voice of Jerry Smith, working in the voice recording booth and sharing an interesting moment with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland before finishing up his take.

Rick and Morty Season 3 arrives on DVD on July 15th. Here’s what’s included on the DVD set:

Rick and Morty: Season 3 – 10 x 22 MINUTE EPISODES: Rickshank Redemption Rickmancing the Stone Pickle Rick Vindicators 3: The Return of the Worldender The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy Rest and Ricklaxation The Ricklantis Mixup Morty’s Mind Blowers The ABC’s of Beth The Rickchurian Mortydate

Special Features: Exclusive Commentary for every episode including guest commentary from the show’s voice talent such as Chris Parnell (Jerry) and celebrities like John Mayer Exclusive Animatics for ALL 10 episodes “Inside the Episode” for each episode Origins of Rick and Morty Exclusive “Inside the Recording Booth”



Adult Swim recently announced that it has ordered 70 new episodes of Rick and Morty, so fans have plenty more to look forward to.

Such a hefty is almost surprising. Despite the fact that Rick and Morty is a huge hit for Adult Swim, co-creator Dan Harmon has previously indicated that negotiations for a new season were taking some time.

“I’m optimistic right now, at the moment,” Harmon said at the time. “Negotiations are tough. It’s an unprecedented situation, and everybody’s being real cool and wants to make an agreement happen so that we can get started. That’s about all I can say.”

There is currently no time frame for when the show’s next new episode will be released. As Harmon said on Kevin Smith’s podcast, they couldn’t begin work on the new season until a deal with the network was finalized.

“I don’t want any Rick and Morty fan hearing that and going like ‘Harmon’s on Smith’s podcast and he’s talking about how it’s great how he takes as much time off as he wants,’” Smith said. “The reason why we’re not working on Rick and Morty right now ain’t because I figured out that I don’t need to impress you (laughs). It’s a little something called contract negotiations, and it’s gotten complicated this time around.”

And so the wait begins again for Rick and Morty fans.

