Rick and Morty Super Bowl 2020 Commercial Could Reveal Premiere Date

For a couple months now, Rick and Morty fans have existed in this strange limbo after Adult Swim aired the midseason finale for Season 4. There are still new episodes to come, we just have no idea when the series will finally return. But with the Super Bowl set to air on FOX this weekend, which will see the debuts of a ton of commercials and trailers, there’s a chance that Rick and Morty could drop a major reveal during the Big Game. In fact, they already have the perfect opportunity as we know Rick and Morty will appear during the broadcast.

The canned potato chip company Pringles has already revealed a big commercial set to air during the Super Bowl, with Rick and Summer’s afternoon ruined by a cyborg Morty who is designed only for hocking Pringles.

You can check out the TV spot above, which manages to incorporate Rick’s pessimism and distrust for capitalism while also recognizing they are trapped in a horrible new reality. It’s a hilarious spot, but it looks like there’s a chance for even more Rick and Morty action to take place during the game.

After all, what better place would there be to announce the midseason premiere for Rick and Morty Season 4?

While companies are taking to the practice of debuting their big Super Bowl commercials BEFORE the event even airs, with many of the movie and TV show trailers already premiering online, the Big Game always contains a ton of surprises. So we shouldn’t be surprised of Adult Swim uses this opportunity to piggyback off of Pringles’ ad to announce the return date for Rick and Morty.

In fact, don’t be entirely shocked if Rick and Morty actually returns tomorrow evening after the Super Bowl ends. Netflix employed a similar strategy two years ago when they revealed the first trailer for The Cloverfield Paradox AND released the movie later that night. It was a bold strategy only made possible after Netflix gained the distribution rights to the Cloverfield sequel, keeping quiet about their plans in order to facilitate the surprise.

Adult Swim is also known for similar strategies for Rick and Morty, having streamed the Season 3 premiere on April Fools’ Day nearly six months before the show actually aired. With no announced return for Rick and Morty and a major presence planned for the Super Bowl, fans shouldn’t be surprised if the animated series returns sooner than we thought.