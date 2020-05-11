Rick and Morty Fans Were Mind Blown by the Latest Episode

Rick and Morty's fourth season has finally returned for the final five episodes! After a huge midseason premiere that saw the series taking aim at itself, the seventh episode of the series is a return to as "traditional" as a series like Rick and Morty gets. The two of them are back to their space shenanigans as they deal with a parasitic race of aliens known as Glorzo. It seems simple enough at the outset for its science fiction adventures, but soon the episode parodies everything from Star Wars, YouTubers, the Alien franchise, Ronin Warriors and more.

There was so much packed into the episode, that it's definitely thrown fans for a loop. But rather than the air of confusion around the fan reception last time around, this time fans are being mind blown for the right reasons. There are so many jokes that cover the spread, and fans loved every second.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Rick and Morty's latest episode and you can let us know your thoughts in the comments! If you want, you can also reach out to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!