Rick and Morty Fans Were Mind Blown by the Latest Episode
Rick and Morty's fourth season has finally returned for the final five episodes! After a huge midseason premiere that saw the series taking aim at itself, the seventh episode of the series is a return to as "traditional" as a series like Rick and Morty gets. The two of them are back to their space shenanigans as they deal with a parasitic race of aliens known as Glorzo. It seems simple enough at the outset for its science fiction adventures, but soon the episode parodies everything from Star Wars, YouTubers, the Alien franchise, Ronin Warriors and more.
There was so much packed into the episode, that it's definitely thrown fans for a loop. But rather than the air of confusion around the fan reception last time around, this time fans are being mind blown for the right reasons. There are so many jokes that cover the spread, and fans loved every second.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Rick and Morty's latest episode and you can let us know your thoughts in the comments! If you want, you can also reach out to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Some Context Needed
The new Rick and Morty episode without context #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/yMtqDSKo2B— Johnny___ (@dyanideL) May 11, 2020
Some More Context Needed
#rickAndMorty #RickandMortyseason4— Deadpool (@DammitWade) May 11, 2020
Today’s episode spoilers without context. pic.twitter.com/kSg9win7aK
They...Really Did That
They skipped 9/11 and went for Pearl Harbor😂 I love this show #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/JrDqt3bkll— Joku🍜 (@Josephers15) May 11, 2020
Yeah, That Happened Too
seeing glorzo rick and morty make out #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/HUnggZc9oL— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) May 11, 2020
Truly Wild
Rick & Morty are fucking wildn out in this episode 😂😂😂 #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/sU5YCu8LIM— 🇯🇲🤴🏾 Mars⚾ (@_Marz101) May 11, 2020
Samurai! Robots! Samurai Robots!
Rick and Morty in... Samurai Robotics #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/M541TSI7xW— 🦉Jermaine Universe⭐: Future (#TheOwlHouse)🦉 (@JermiloGamingHD) May 11, 2020
All Glory to Glorzo
Glory to Gorzo #RickandMorty— Andy Walker (@andylovesapples) May 11, 2020
Always New Reasons to Love!
With each new episode, I find new reasons to like Rick and Morty. That episode this week was hilarious and I loved how it was basically an Alien spoof. I am really liking this season, and I can't wait to see next week's episode. #RickandMortyseason4 #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/ogVzSmRswO— Jeremy Wilkinson (@spiderdude97) May 11, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.