Rick and Morty Showrunner Addresses Adding More Canon in Season 6 (Exclusive)

Rick and Morty really took fans by surprise as the first few episodes of Season 6 brought some major changes to the status quo, and the showrunner behind the series addressed the series adding more canonical elements in the newest season! One of the major elements fans have been loving about the series in recent years is the greater attention to the overall story beats, and Season 6 introduced some of the most attention yet with major new introductions to the canon. In fact, fans noticed how each of the episodes have more connecting threads in between each one.

With the greater attention to the overall story making Rick and Morty Season 6 stand out from the previous seasons, ComicBook.com got the chance to speak with executive producer and showrunner Scott Marder ahead of the final episodes of the season coming later this Sunday and had to ask about including more of these grander story elements while still trying to maintain the balance of the one-off episodic adventures Rick and Morty is also known for.

Why Does Rick and Morty Season 6 Have More Canon?

As Marder explained, coming in as a fan of a show gave him the perspective of the kinds of things fans had wanted to see in Rick and Morty, "I got to come onto it in season four as big a fan as anybody else. So I feel like I'm always thinking of what I want as a fan in my perfect season of this show." And as for what we have seen in the newest season thus far, Marder details these additional elements that helped make it "perfect."

"I'd say season six is the best front to back version of what I, as a creator/fan of this show would want in this show," Marder continued. "[W]hich is a little bit of canon, a little bit of just light arcs, funny one offs, just a little bit of it all because I think this show's got such depth. It's so cool that it can do all these different things. So all of it's intentional."

Rick and Morty Season 6 returns to Adult Swim with new episodes on Sunday, November 20th at 11:00PM EST, so hopefully we get even more of these canonical surprises!