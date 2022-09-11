Rick and Morty Co-Creator Confirms Evil Morty Will Return

Rick and Morty is now exploring a whole new major villain with Season 6 of the series, and while that might have fans wondering about what happened to the last big foe, one of the creators behind the series has confirmed that we have not seen the last of Evil Morty as he will be returning to the series! As the franchise starts to build more on its central canon and lore starting with the new season of the series, fans have been introduced to a major new villain with direct ties to Rick's past. But it seems like he shouldn't be the only one we need to keep an eye on.

The fifth season of the series ended with Evil Morty enacting his grand plan of escaping from the Central Finite Curve, and this had fans wondering about what that would mean for the rest of the series after such a dramatic change to the multiverse. The immediate change is Rick Prime's full introduction to the series, but series co-creator Dan Harmon revealed that this has not been the last we have seen Evil Morty as he will appear again someday. But it might take a while for that to actually happen.

Speaking with Variety about Season 6's premiere, Rick and Morty series co-creator Dan Harmon revealed that we'll see more of Evil Morty after that massive cliffhanger, "You will definitely be seeing him again," Harmon began before tempering fans' expectations about when exactly that return could happen. "I caution that we may not be seeing him soon. He's an easy guy to forget about because he kind of took care of himself."

But while Harmon can confirm Evil Morty's return, the team's currently working on future seasons of the series already and might not be back on the table for a while. "He just wanted to get beyond the Central Finite Curve," Harmon explained. "But we've written Season 7 and we're working on Season 8 right now — that's the only way for us to be able to stay on schedule — so I can say with 100% certainty that Evil Morty is coming back, but I can't give a schedule on that."

via Variety