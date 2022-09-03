Rick and Morty: All Wormageddon Locations Revealed

Mexico City The first Wormageddon statue popped up in Casa de Cultura Reyes Heroles, Coyoacán in Mexico City and featured Beth and Super Nova fighting off one of the worms to kick things off in style! prevnext

Malibu The second Wormageddon scene appeared in Malibu, California and featured Rick Sanzhez on his isolated toilet seat while a worm attacks. This one was actually discovered by Brandon Cruz as part of the overall contest, and the fan won a golden Rick head for their efforts! Congratulations to Brandon Cruz on finding the first location. One Rick head down – eight to go. #Wormageddon pic.twitter.com/1ul9kKh5IA — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 22, 2022

The Netherlands The third Wormageddon location popped up at the Tweemanspolder Nr. 2 in Zevenhuizen, Netherlands. Featuring Jerry clutching on one of the windmill's blades while escaping from an attacking worm, this one was discovered by Martijn De Bode (who had also won a golden Rick head for their efforts). Martijn De Bode knows his windmills and has a golden Rick head to prove it pic.twitter.com/RWY8oLPzKB — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 23, 2022

Pittsburgh The fourth Wormageddon location was a bit unique as it was hidden away within a building to show off Mr. Poopybutthole's apartment being trashed by one of the worms. Located at 1100 Galvestion Ave in Pittsburgh, PA, this one was discovered by Steve Perlik (who won a golden Rick head too!). Steve Perlik knows the Steel City and it has brought him gold. #wormageddon pic.twitter.com/n6iKjuf2Df — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 24, 2022

Atlanta Spotted in front of the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. The fifth Wormageddon scene was a special partnership with State Farm that featured their Jake from State Farm character together with Gene and Glootie reacting to an attacking worm.

Cape Town The sixth Wormageddon entry featured Tiny Rick chilling out with one of the worms at the Muizenberg Beach Huts in Cape Town, South Africa. This location was another one where a fan had a chance to win a golden Rick head, and @collateral_me on Twitter was the lucky one to solve and discover it first. .@collateral_me made some new friends today and walked away with gold. #wormageddon pic.twitter.com/UKKopksfjK — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 26, 2022

Toronto The seventh Wormageddon sighting teamed up Mr. Goldenfold and Jaguar against one of the worms at the Lower Bay Station in Toronto, ON. @michaelkieffer_ on Twitter was ultimately the one who made it to the location first, say the code word, and win the golden Rick head for this location. Like a good Canadian kid @michaelkieffer_ showed up to help the boys defeat the worm #wormageddon pic.twitter.com/3hFg6xBx7g — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 27, 2022

Brazil Wormageddon headed to Praia do Leo in Brazil for sighting number eight, which featured Mr. Nimbus relaxingly taking on an invader. This one was discovered by a group of friends led by Mariana Moreira (who won the golden Rick head for this location). Feliz aniversário to Mariana Moreira. Is a golden Rick head the best present ever? #wormageddon pic.twitter.com/T6hhG6GSSW — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 28, 2022

Sydney The next Wormageddon spotting came to the Bennelong Lawn at The Royal Botanical Gardens in Sydney, Austraila. Featuring Birdperson and Squanchy fighting against one of the worms, the event was now nearing its climax!

Chicago The tenth Wormageddon sighting was created in partnership with Fortescue Future Industries to create awareness for green hydrogen and thus sees Rick and the President donning special green hydrogen powered suits to take on a worm at the WNDR Museum in Chicago, IL. This was one of the golden Rick head locations with @kiwigadbaw being the big winner this time around. Congratulations to @kiwigadbaw for running the gauntlet to save Chicago #wormageddon pic.twitter.com/f05I4cOWB7 — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 30, 2022

London Teaming up with adidas once more for a special promotion of the X Speedportal sneakers, the eleventh Wormageddon location popped up outside of Emirates Stadium in London to help support the Arsenal Football Club as Mr. Meeseeks and Morty fought against a worm here.

Manila The twelfth Wormageddon location was a bit more tucked away than the others as Noob Noob found himself trapped in a crane game filled with worms at Timezone in the SM Megamall in Manila. @jiggycruz on Twitter was the lucky fan to find this one first and win the golden Rick head! .@jiggycruz found our friend in Manila and claimed a golden Rick head #wormageddon pic.twitter.com/lh4wDID2Rk — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) September 1, 2022

Girona Mr. Always Wants to Be Hunted got his wish at the penultimate Wormageddon scene as he was chased by a worm that had emerged at Murallas De Tossa De Mar in Girona, Spain. @javiher1972 was the lucky fan who spotted the location first and got the golden Rick head! .@javiher1972 found the castle, said the name and walked away with gold #wormageddon pic.twitter.com/4FasJ3xwAK — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) September 1, 2022