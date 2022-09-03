Rick and Morty: All Wormageddon Locations Revealed
Rick and Morty has officially brought the worldwide interactive Wormageddon event to an end ahead of Season 6's premiere on Adult Swim this weekend, and it involved 14 major locations across the world where some fans were able to win one of the most notable collectibles to date! Leading into Season 6, Adult Swim announced that this Wormageddon event would tie into the events of Season 6. Taking place in between the fifth and sixth seasons, this event had tasked fans with hunting down secret locations over the world in order to find the many scenes featuring characters from the series fighting off an invading force of worms.
Beginning with the reveal of a special egg being left in the Citadel that had hatched following its destruction in Season 5. This egg came to Earth and unleashed a swarm of worms that had been eliminated up until the final battle against them. The grand finale for the Wormageddon event has also been released with the new season premiering soon, and it further teased that there could be even worse to look out for than just these worms in the next wave of episodes for the series.
Here's a breakdown of every Wormageddon takeover Rick and Morty had all over the world, and let us know your favorites in the comments! Were you able to see any of these battles in person? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Mexico City
The first Wormageddon statue popped up in Casa de Cultura Reyes Heroles, Coyoacán in Mexico City and featured Beth and Super Nova fighting off one of the worms to kick things off in style!prevnext
Malibu
The second Wormageddon scene appeared in Malibu, California and featured Rick Sanzhez on his isolated toilet seat while a worm attacks. This one was actually discovered by Brandon Cruz as part of the overall contest, and the fan won a golden Rick head for their efforts!
prevnext
Congratulations to Brandon Cruz on finding the first location. One Rick head down – eight to go. #Wormageddon pic.twitter.com/1ul9kKh5IA— Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 22, 2022
The Netherlands
The third Wormageddon location popped up at the Tweemanspolder Nr. 2 in Zevenhuizen, Netherlands. Featuring Jerry clutching on one of the windmill's blades while escaping from an attacking worm, this one was discovered by Martijn De Bode (who had also won a golden Rick head for their efforts).
prevnext
Martijn De Bode knows his windmills and has a golden Rick head to prove it pic.twitter.com/RWY8oLPzKB— Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 23, 2022
Pittsburgh
The fourth Wormageddon location was a bit unique as it was hidden away within a building to show off Mr. Poopybutthole's apartment being trashed by one of the worms. Located at 1100 Galvestion Ave in Pittsburgh, PA, this one was discovered by Steve Perlik (who won a golden Rick head too!).
prevnext
Steve Perlik knows the Steel City and it has brought him gold. #wormageddon pic.twitter.com/n6iKjuf2Df— Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 24, 2022
Atlanta
Spotted in front of the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. The fifth Wormageddon scene was a special partnership with State Farm that featured their Jake from State Farm character together with Gene and Glootie reacting to an attacking worm.prevnext
Cape Town
The sixth Wormageddon entry featured Tiny Rick chilling out with one of the worms at the Muizenberg Beach Huts in Cape Town, South Africa. This location was another one where a fan had a chance to win a golden Rick head, and @collateral_me on Twitter was the lucky one to solve and discover it first.
prevnext
.@collateral_me made some new friends today and walked away with gold. #wormageddon pic.twitter.com/UKKopksfjK— Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 26, 2022
Toronto
The seventh Wormageddon sighting teamed up Mr. Goldenfold and Jaguar against one of the worms at the Lower Bay Station in Toronto, ON. @michaelkieffer_ on Twitter was ultimately the one who made it to the location first, say the code word, and win the golden Rick head for this location.
prevnext
Like a good Canadian kid @michaelkieffer_ showed up to help the boys defeat the worm #wormageddon pic.twitter.com/3hFg6xBx7g— Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 27, 2022
Brazil
Wormageddon headed to Praia do Leo in Brazil for sighting number eight, which featured Mr. Nimbus relaxingly taking on an invader. This one was discovered by a group of friends led by Mariana Moreira (who won the golden Rick head for this location).
prevnext
Feliz aniversário to Mariana Moreira. Is a golden Rick head the best present ever? #wormageddon pic.twitter.com/T6hhG6GSSW— Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 28, 2022
Sydney
The next Wormageddon spotting came to the Bennelong Lawn at The Royal Botanical Gardens in Sydney, Austraila. Featuring Birdperson and Squanchy fighting against one of the worms, the event was now nearing its climax!prevnext
Chicago
The tenth Wormageddon sighting was created in partnership with Fortescue Future Industries to create awareness for green hydrogen and thus sees Rick and the President donning special green hydrogen powered suits to take on a worm at the WNDR Museum in Chicago, IL. This was one of the golden Rick head locations with @kiwigadbaw being the big winner this time around.
prevnext
Congratulations to @kiwigadbaw for running the gauntlet to save Chicago #wormageddon pic.twitter.com/f05I4cOWB7— Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 30, 2022
London
Teaming up with adidas once more for a special promotion of the X Speedportal sneakers, the eleventh Wormageddon location popped up outside of Emirates Stadium in London to help support the Arsenal Football Club as Mr. Meeseeks and Morty fought against a worm here.prevnext
Manila
The twelfth Wormageddon location was a bit more tucked away than the others as Noob Noob found himself trapped in a crane game filled with worms at Timezone in the SM Megamall in Manila. @jiggycruz on Twitter was the lucky fan to find this one first and win the golden Rick head!
prevnext
.@jiggycruz found our friend in Manila and claimed a golden Rick head #wormageddon pic.twitter.com/lh4wDID2Rk— Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) September 1, 2022
Girona
Mr. Always Wants to Be Hunted got his wish at the penultimate Wormageddon scene as he was chased by a worm that had emerged at Murallas De Tossa De Mar in Girona, Spain. @javiher1972 was the lucky fan who spotted the location first and got the golden Rick head!
prevnext
.@javiher1972 found the castle, said the name and walked away with gold #wormageddon pic.twitter.com/4FasJ3xwAK— Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) September 1, 2022
Las Vegas
The 14th and final Wormageddon scene features Summer, Space Beth, and Planetina facing off against the worms at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, NV. In a partnership with Samsung, Summer is equipped with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for the final fight. This location will be available daily from 10am to 10pm PST until September 11th. Check out the special animated finale for this scene too:
prev
Worms are so annoying #wormageddon #ad pic.twitter.com/PHVWDtoi7u— Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) September 3, 2022