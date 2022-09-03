Rick and Morty Ends Wormageddon With Mysterious Season 6 Tease

Rick and Morty has officially ended its worldwide Wormageddon event with quite the mysterious tease for what's to come for Season 6 of the series! The Adult Swim original animated series will kick off its Season 6 run very soon, and leading into the new season was a special worldwide interactive "episode" event. Tasking fans around the world with hunting down specific locations to find statues of Rick and Morty's fan favorite characters battling with an invading force of worms, it was teased that this story would bridge the gap leading into the new season. As it turns out, there's something even worse than worms to be coming our way.

Rick and Morty has officially ended Wormageddon with not only the reveal of the final location, but with a special animated promo that sees Rick and a few others gathering for the final battle against the worm forces. It's here that they are interrupted by a mysterious force that we have seen in the Season 6 promotional materials so far that indeed teases a much bigger type of antagonistic force that Rick and Morty will have to face. Check out the Rick and Morty: Wormageddon finale below to see how it all shakes out:

Rick and Morty fans were able to find the Wormageddon locations in various places such as:

Mexico City

Malibu

The Netherlands

Pittsburgh

Atlanta

Cape Town

Toronto



Brazil

Sydney

Chicago

London

Manila

Girona

Las Vegas

The final Wormgeddon segment sees all of the characters warped away with a green energy that cuts through their bodies, and that's been a part of the promotional package visuals from the very beginning. It's teasing a grand story at play that has been seen before, and could be one of the immediate aftermath effects of the Central Finite Curve changing at the end of the fifth season. The series teased it was going to have Rick challenged more than ever, and now it seems like this will be the first one.

How do you feel about the way Wormageddon came to an end? Curious to see what this means for Season 6 of the series? Were you able to visit any of the real life statues? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!