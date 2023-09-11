What to Know for Rick and Morty Season 7

Rick and Morty will be making its highly anticipated return to Adult Swim next month with Season 7 of the animated series, and there are a few things you'll need to know before jumping into the new episodes! Rick and Morty wrapped up Season 6 of the animated series' run on Adult Swim last year with the promise that Season 7 was already in the works, but there have been some big changes to the production in the time since. But as Rick and Morty's staff pressed on with the series in light of everything that happened, the new episodes are set to premiere very soon.

Rick and Morty Season 7 will finally be making its premiere on Adult Swim this October, but it's been playing coy about answering some of the biggest questions fans still have about what to expect from the new episodes. But there have also been some major reveals for the rest of the aspects of production, and below you'll find a breakdown of everything Rick and Morty fans will need to know jumping into Season 7.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

When Does the New Rick and Morty Come Out?

Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres on Sunday, October 15th at 11:00PM ET/PT on Adult Swim

How Did Rick and Morty Season 6 End?

Rick and Morty Season 6 ended with Morty ultimately realizing that the Rick he had been having adventures with in the last few episodes of the season was actually a robotic clone crafted by Rick to take his place while he hunted for Rick Prime. The final moments of the episode saw Rick catch on to where Rick Prime was located, and thus he had teased that they would be hunting Rick Prime in the coming season of the series. But as of right now, it's yet to be revealed how much involvement Rick Prime will have in the new episodes.

What Happens in Rick and Morty Season 7?

Adult Swim teases Rick and Morty Season 7 as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episodes Release Schedule

Oct. 15 – "How Poopy Got His Poop Back" – "Broh, come out with us, you're being so boring dude"



Oct. 22 – "The Jerrick Trap" – "Gotta be mindful Broh, big brain stuff here."

Oct. 29 – "Air Force Wong" – "Virginia is for lovers Broh"

Nov. 5 – "That's Amorte" – "Broh, That's-A Some Good Spaghetti"

Nov. 12 – "Unmortricken" – "Rick And Morty Wilding Out, Broh. They getting up to stuff."

Nov. 19 – "Rickfending Your Mort" – "Gotta keep those receipts, Dawg."

Nov. 26 – "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" – "High School, Broh. Morty and Summer hang out in this one."

Dec. 3 – "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" – "Action! Adventure! It's a whole movie, Broh!"

Dec. 10 – "Mort: Ragnarick" – "Heaven is for real, Broh. I saw it, Broh, I swear."

Dec. 17 – "Fear no Mort" – "Only thing to fear is fear itself, Broh."

Who Voices Rick and Morty?

Rick and Morty has not yet revealed who will be replacing Justin Roiland in his various roles (including the titular Rick and Morty) for the new season as of this writing, but executive producer Steve Levy had revealed that the team behind the series was seeking soundalikes and that it wouldn't change Rick and Morty's characters significantly from how they were at the end of the sixth season because of the new voices.

