Rick and Morty Season 7 Brings Back Major Fan-Favorite in Newest Episode

Rick and Morty has brought back a major fan-favorite character tied to Rick's past with the newest episode of Season 7! Rick and Morty Season 7's first few episodes have been slowly reintroducing Rick to fans as he's further exploring his connections with friends and family. The newest episode of the series then expands it further with a visit from not only one of his greatest rivals, the President, but also includes Dr. Wong to make it more complicated. But then it's all thrown for a loop when it's revealed that one of Rick's exes has returned as well.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 3 sees the President recruiting Rick (and Dr. Wong) for a new mission to Virginia, where President has become suspicious over the fact that they have passed a bill into law that made "love" the legal hold on the town. With everyone in town agreeing over it, a disappearance of crime, and more, the President wants to see why and it's soon revealed that it's because a hive mind has taken over the state. But not just any hive mind, it's a returning Unity.

Why Unity Returns in Rick and Morty Season 7

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 3, "Air Force Wong," surprises Rick with Unity's return as she's taken over the people of Virginia. But she soon explains that she's only done so because Rick has been avoiding her calls, and she's been worried about him. She expresses concerns over the fact that she's heard that Rick is searching for "him" again (which is likely referring to Rick Prime), but because Rick refused to talk to her she's been forced to take action to get his attention.

When Rick and Unity were last seen in the series together back in the Season 2 episode, "Auto Erotic Assimilation" Unity had decided to leave Rick as she was more concerned with spreading her hive mind influenced. In the latest episode, however, it's revealed that Unity might not love him anymore but she still cares enough about him to reach out over her worry. But Rick refuses to hear her out, and she was hurt by the fact that he ghosted her in the years since their break up despite her efforts to reach out.

The episode leaves the two of them on unsteady ground as while Rick reveals he trusts Unity again (after she decides to help him save the Earth from the President's new hive mind attack), she doesn't feel the same as Rick is only starting the road to becoming a better person.