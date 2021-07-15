Rick and Morty Celebrates Latest Episode with Tremors Crossover

Rick And Morty's fifth season has seen the Smith Family being pitted against a faux-Sub Mariner in Mr. Nimbus, a doppelganger of Captain Planet in Planetina, and themselves with a never-ending string of decoys that killed one another in order to see which family was real, and now, the Adult Swim series has created a Tremors crossover to celebrate its latest installment. Keeping tradition with the insanity of the franchise, the recent episode featured an army of monstrous sperm that was created due to Rick unknowingly experimenting on the biological material of his grandson Morty.

For those who might not be familiar with Tremors, the first film in the franchise debuted in 1990, starring the likes of Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward, and Michael Gross. Following a small desert community that was terrorized by giant creatures living beneath the earth, Tremors became enough of a success to warrant six sequels and even received a brief television series on the SyFy network. With the latest Tremors sequel arriving in 2020 with Shrieker Island, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if a new entry landed via the direct-to-home video series that has been pitting characters old and new from the franchise against the Tremors that have evolved over time.

The Official Twitter Account for Rick And Morty took the events from the latest episode of the fifth season, and slapped it onto the classic science fiction horror movie that helped spawn a number of sequels throughout the decades since its introduction:

On top of the knocks against popular pop culture icons within its fifth season, Rick And Morty has also been released claymation shorts that take the members of the Smith Clan and place them into some of the biggest science fiction and horror movies around. With the recent shorts fusing the Adult Swim series with the likes of Hereditary, Hobo With A Shotgun, and Godzilla Vs. Kong to name a few, it will be interesting to see what other claymation animations are created for the popular Cartoon Network series.

