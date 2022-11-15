Rick and Morty Star Reacts to Summer's Season 6 Villain Turn (Exclusive)

Rick and Morty Season 6 introduced a whole new and terrifying side to Summer Smith, and the star behind Summer has opened up about her reaction to getting ton play a villain in the series! Summer has built up such a trust with Rick over the years that she has been shown to be quite capable in terms of what she wants to do. It's been such a level of growth that one of the most memorable moments of the season saw this completely flipped on its head as it revealed that Summer could also be quite the capable villain as well.

Rick and Morty introduced a major new villain to the franchise with its debut of Night Summer during the "Night Family" episode of Season 6, and ComicBook.com got the chance to talk to Spencer Grammer about how she felt about Summer's new villain turn in the series. Beginning with, "I love doing villainy things...I love that stuff. It was really fun and challenging to create [Night Summer's] voice in a way and I would really enjoy doing it again." Grammer then reflected on Summer's many other changes.

Spencer Grammer Reacts to Night Summer's Season 6 Debut

"I love doing villainy things...I love that stuff. I think that's been a natural progression," Grammer continued when breaking down Summer's potential villain future. "What's lovely about these characters is they live within this family dynamic, and there's always different facets of them that we can find. It's been really enthralling and riveting to experience the transition of a character who started off pretty two-dimensionally and have it grow and change into a very three-dimensional character with a lot of different story and levels and facets to her."

As Grammer continued, Summer's changes have also been a reflection of just how much has changed over Rick and Morty's run in the last ten years or so, "That's really something that has also changed in media in general. It's nice to be a part of that over these last 10-11 years." Now that Grammer seems to be excited over Summer's potential as a villain, it remains to be seen whether we get to see Night Summer again in the future episodes!

Rick and Morty returns to Adult Swim for Season 6's final episodes beginning on Sunday, November 20 at 11:00PM EST.