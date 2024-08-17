Rick and Morty: The Anime Just Gave Morty A New Girlfriend

Rick And Morty’s main series has always been a juggernaut for Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim when it comes to popularity. The story of the Smith family recently finished its seventh season and the creators are already working on more seasons in the future. It should come as no surprise that the popularity of the franchise left the story wide open for a spin-off, as Rick And Morty The Anime recently released its first episode. With the arrival of the anime premiere, Morty has a new girlfriend who appears to be surrounded in mystery as she hits the small screen.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the premiere of Rick And Morty: The Anime, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. While this series is following a Rick Sanchez and a Morty Smith, viewers aren’t quite sure if this is the animated pair that we have come to know. As is the case in Rick And Morty’s main series, the anime explores the idea of the multiverse along with time travel. In this Morty’s life, he has been given a virtual reality headset to become addicted to a video game that is seemingly not safe from some mulitverse shenanigans taking place in the anime’s timeline.

Elle The Time Traveler

When Elle, the blond-haired character who has a deep affinity for Morty, arrives on the scene, she already has a firm knowledge of Morty Smith and clearly has affection for him. Morty on the other hand states that he has never met Elle before, but viewers are shown random moments in time where it appears that the two have a strong bond. While Elle’s identity has plenty of questions surrounding it thanks to the nature of the anime’s first episode, she introduces herself as a time-traveling warrior and has the skills to back up this claim.

Elle herself never appeared in the main series before, but she’s not alone when it comes to new arrivals. There is also a character named Frank who appears as an ally to Morty, wearing a suit of armor that he initially states he’ll never take off. Elle and Frank are sure to play a bigger role in the first season, which still has nine more episodes left to release.

Want to follow along with the Smith Family in this new anime series? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook For the latest updates on Rick And Morty.