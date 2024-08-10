Rick and Morty: The Anime Hypes Premiere With New Promo

Rick and Morty will be making its anime series debut in just a few more days, and Adult Swim is hyping up its premiere with a new promo for Rick and Morty: The Anime! Rick and Morty might not be returning with Season 8 until some time next year, but there’s still going to be plenty for Rick and Morty fans to enjoy with a new spinoff anime series hitting our screens through the Summer. With a brand new anime take on the popular Adult Swim animated series, Rick and Morty: The Anime is also offering a brand new story not touching on anything we’ve seen in the main series thus far.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be premiering with Adult Swim and Max later this week, and that means it won’t be too much longer before fans get to see the new anime series kick off. Teasing more of what to expect from the new anime’s premiere, Adult Swim is hyping up Rick and Morty: The Anime with a new promo with a few clips of characters and situations that we will see go down in this new anime take on the franchise.

Rick and Morty: The Anime Release Date

Rick and Morty: The Anime will launch its English dub episodes on Thursdays this Summer beginning on August 15th at midnight, and features the cast of Joe Daniels as Rick and Jerry, Gabriel Regojo as Morty, Donna Bella Litton as Summer, and Patricia Duran as Beth. The Japanese release will then follow on Saturdays, and the voice cast for that edition stars Youhei Tadano as Rick, Keisuke Chiba as Morty, Akiha Matsui as Summer, Manabu Muraji as Jerry, and Takako Fuji as Beth.

Written and directed by Takashi Sano (who previously directed the “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider” and “Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)” anime shorts) for Telecom Animation Film, it will be a ten episode long series produced by Sola Entertainment. Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda will serve as producers, Yu Kiyozono will serve as the animation producer, Yuuki Kakizoe as the assistant producer, Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou as executive producers, Arisa Matsuzawa as art director, and Makiko Kojima as color designer.

Rick and Morty: The Anime teases what to expect from the new anime’s story as such, “In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of ‘Rick and Morty,‘ Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.”