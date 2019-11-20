Viral Video Gives the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles the Anime Opening They Deserve

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise is no stranger to reboots. Over its decades long tenure, the four turtle brothes have been given all sorts of different looks and personalities across even more incarnations in TV shows, movies, comics, merchandise, video games, and more. While each version of the turtles have their own sets of dedicated fans, its latest iteration has gotten a ton of attention from anime fans. Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was initially faced with a rough first impression from dedicated fans of the franchise, but that’s changed as the series continued.

In fact, anime fans have been drawn to the chaotic yet fluidly animated action scenes combined with the strong color palette that would be welcome in any traditional anime series. And @enjoy_rottmnt has provided an excellent take on what it’s opening would be. Check it out!

Videos by ComicBook.com

What if Rise of the TMNT was an anime (Gurren Lagann version) pic.twitter.com/WDpVRWwW8E — rise of the tmnt clips #supportrottmnt (@enjoy_rottmnt) November 18, 2019

Invoking the power of Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann‘s famous opening theme, “Sorairo Days” by Shoko Nakagawa, this edit puts together one impressive display of the series’ fantastically animated sequences and striking character designs. The series has been a huge hit with animation fans in general for how expressive this newest incarnation of the franchise has been, and it’s quickly getting a huge fan following much like other popular iterations of the franchise.

While the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have toyed with anime in the past, with the most famous being Mutant Turtles: Superman Legend (an OVA in which they transformed into powerful samurai warriors), this is probably the closest the franchise has gotten to anime levels of action. And now it’s got the great opening to prove it! No wonder it’s gone viral!

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is the latest incarnation of the famous Ninja Turtles franchise that debuted on Nickelodeon last year. Set during the early years of the team with Raphael taking command of the team instead of Leonardo, the series includes the voice talents of Ben Schwartz, Kat Graham, Omar Benson Miller, Brandom Mychal Smith, and Josh Brener. The series is officially described as such:

“Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are four mutant turtle brothers who go on adventures where they end up tapping into mystic ninja powers they never knew existed, while learning to work together and navigate the perils of the modern age and hidden realms in order to fulfill their destiny to become a team of heroes.”