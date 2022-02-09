The Rising of the Shield Hero Teases Season 2 Ending Credits

The Rising of the Shield Hero has had to delay its second season a few times thanks to a number of factors, but fans only have a few weeks until new episodes arrive on the small screen. With the Isekai remaining one of the most popular examples of the genre, the musician that is responsible for the upcoming ending theme of the second season has been confirmed as fans wait for Naofumi and his traveling band of adventurers to return.

One of the main ways that Shield Hero was able to tell a story that differed greatly from its fellow Isekai was through its protagonist Naofumi, who had a similar scenario to many other Isekai heroes, but had to go through quite the learning curve when it came to the new world he found himself in. Rather than being a touted hero, Naofumi was deeply despised by the people of the magical world he was transported to, needing to prove himself to the citizens that saw him as a villain. Assembling a band of heroes of his own, the second season sees Naofumi in a much better spot when it comes to his reputation, but will have him facing down some serious threats.

Japanese Singer Chiai Fujikawa announced that she would be returning to the series, providing music for the first season of The Rising of The Shield Hero, while also working on anime series including the likes of Digimon Adventure and Cardfight!! to name a few:

https://twitter.com/chiai_staff/status/1491383794917543942?s=20&t=XrOs8mSDLt9cn1zVO3wnDg

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of The Rising of the Shield Hero, Crunchyroll offered an official description of the Isekai series:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero.

Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

