Ronin Warriors Is Coming To Blu-Ray

Ronin Warriors might not currently have an anime series running, or a new iteration of the story in the works, but it remains for many to be one of the earliest anime works that was brought to North America, and it seems as if the Sentai-like series is set to hit Blu-Ray with a physical release hitting later this year. First debuting in Japan as an anime under the title of Legendary Armor Samurai Troopers in 1988, the series ran for thirty-nine episodes and saw five young warriors assembling to battle the demon lord Talpa.

Like so many other anime series that hit the West, Ronin Warriors eventually got the opportunity to be added to Cartoon Network’s Toonami block, where it hit a brand new audience that was introduced to the flashy warriors. On top of the original anime series, the anime franchise received some additional episodes via three original video animation short series, rounding out the total of episodes to fifty. Discotek Media made the surprising announcement that all fifty episodes from both the first television series and its original video animations will finally be landing on Blu-Ray this December, a few days after the holiday season has come to a close.

Discotek’s Official Facebook Page shared the big news that many fans of the old anime series will love, with Ronin Warriors’ upcoming Blu-Ray set looking to arrive on December 28th which will feature a number of special features that will dive back into the classic story of the transforming samurai. Pre-orders are live at RightStuf now for $51.97.

Discotek’s Official Description of Ronin Warriors reads as such:

“Long ago, there existed an evil spirit that waged a war to conquer the human world. Defeat drove him back to the realm of darkness, but not before vowing to return and exact his revenge. A thousand years later, the world has all but forgotten the name of Argo, Emperor of Doom. When black clouds smother the bright city lights of Shinjuku the people of the world plunge into terror, unprepared for the evil spirit’s return! Five young men emerge, wearing mystical armor said to grant strength enough to defeat Arago once and for all! But despite the might of their armor, Ryo of the Wildfire, Toma of the Heavens, Shu of the Stone, Shin of the Torrent, and Seiji of the Nimbus will have to join together and learn to work as a team if they are to have any chance of defeating the armies of the Empire of Doom.”

Will you be picking up this physical release later this winter? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ronin Warriors.

