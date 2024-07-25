Rooster Fighter Anime Officially Announced

It’s official! Viz Media has announced that Rooster Fighter is officially getting its own anime with Adult Swim! Adult Swim has been taking over screens with all sorts of new anime projects in the last few years with the likes of originals such as Rick and Morty: The Anime and Ninja Kamui, and now they have added an unexpected adaptation to their repertoire. Adult Swim and Viz Media had previously promised that they were going to bring some surprises during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 during their special events, and it was soon revealed that one of these surprises was actually a Rooster Fighter anime series!

Rooster Fighter was reported to be in the works ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend, but thankfully it’s now been confirmed. This series follows a rooster named Keiji who travels across Japan to defeat powerful mutant demonic beings in search of the one that killed his sister. As one would guess from the title, it’s got plenty of rooster fighting. You can check out the official announcement for Viz Media’s new Rooster Fighter anime below and in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While monstrous demons wreak havoc, one brave rooster must stand his ground! Get hyped for the upcoming Rooster Fighter anime with this new teaser visual! 🔥



Click here to learn more about Rooster Fighter: https://t.co/tp1WsHVzEK@adultswim @VIZMedia @niwatorifighte1 pic.twitter.com/ykAqJaEauf — Rooster Fighter (@RoosterFighter_) July 25, 2024

What Is Rooster Fighter?

Originally created by Shu Sakuratani for Hero Inc.’s Complex manga website back in 2020, Rooster Fighter has since been licensed by Viz Media for an official English language release. The new anime will be directed by Daisuke Suzuki for studio Sanzigen with Hiroshi Seko handling the series composition and produced with Joseph Chou and Sola Entertainment. Adult Swim will handle the broadcast of the new anime, and Viz Media will oversee its streaming, TV, and EST, as well as Home Video (HV) and merchandising outside of Japan. Meanwhile, HERO’s INC. will manage EST, plus Home Video (HV) and Merchandising within Japan.

Original creator Shu Sakuratani stated the following about the Rooster Fighter anime announcement, “‘Rooster Fighter’ is finally being made into an anime! Ever since becoming a manga artist, my biggest goal was to have my work adapted into an anime. So, I can’t tell you how happy I am to see my dream come true! This is all thanks to my readers’ continued support and Hero’s and VIZ Media’s contributions. I extend my gratitude to all of you.”

Sakuratani’s message continues as such, “I believe ‘Rooster Fighter’ is very blessed. We have the best director, the best writer, the best production staff, and the best voice actors all working together to create the best anime. As the original creator, I am ecstatic! I can’t wait to see Keiji and the gang come to life on TV. I hope that everyone out there will enjoy this anime where chickens take center stage!”

As for what to expect from the new Rooster Fighter anime, Viz Media teases it as such, “Keiji is more than just an ordinary rooster-he’s humanity’s greatest defender! His opponents may be ten stories tall, but nothing is bigger than his stout heart and his fearsome battle cry-Kokekokko!”