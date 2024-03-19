Route of Odd Taxi Trailer Released: Watch

The world of Odd Taxi is coming back with a new live-action series, and fans have gotten to see the first look at what to expect with the trailer for RoOT/Route of Odd Taxi! Odd Taxi was one of the most surprising original anime releases in recent memory, and was such a success that it was soon followed up with a feature film to help expand on the anime's original ending. But that wasn't the only way the world of the series expanding as there was also a spin-off manga series about detectives investigating the main murder case.

RoOT or "Route of Odd Taxi" is a spin-off manga series that follows two detectives who end up in a much bigger case than expected when looking into a quiet taxi cab driver named Odokawa. Fans of the original Odd Taxi anime know just how much Odokawa gets himself into before it comes to an end, and now we're getting a much different perspective on that. With a new live-action series kicking off on April 2nd, you can check out the trailer for RoOT/Route of Odd Taxi below ahead of its premiere with Crunchyroll.

What Is Route of Odd Taxi?

Route of Odd Taxi will be premiering on April 2nd in Japan, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll. Written and directed by Takafumi Tsuchiya, RoOT/Route of Odd Taxi stars Yumi Kawaki as Reina, Ryota Bando as Sato, Atsushi Shinohara as Odokawa, Daisuke Kuroda as Ibusuki, Mary Sara as Akamichi, Rio Teramoto as Kanon, Hinako Kikuchi as the girl who goes missing, and more. If you wanted to check out the original Odd Taxi anime, you can find both the original TV anime and Odd Taxi: In The Woods follow up film streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Odd Taxi as such:

"This town should look familiar, but suddenly, it's not. The taxi driver Odokawa lives a very mundane life. He has no family, doesn't really hang out with others, and he's an oddball who is narrow-minded and doesn't talk much. The only people he can call his friends are his doctor, Gouriki and his classmate from high school, Kakibana. All of his patrons seem to be slightly odd themselves. The college student who wants to be noticed online, Kabasawa. A nurse with secrets, Shirakawa. A comedy duo, the Homosapiens... All these mundane conversations somehow lead to a girl who's gone missing."

What do you think of the live-action take on Odd Taxi? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!