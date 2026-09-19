Netflix’s Dark Action Hit Confirms Season 2 Release Date & Streaming Home – Watch Trailer

A dark action series now streaming with Netflix has confirmed its release date for its second season, and has gotten a new streaming home to boot. Netflix had its fair share of cool anime releases that fans got to see in action last year, but there was one franchise that really struck out of the gate thanks to its fun action sequences. The anime adaptation for Yura Urushibara’s Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise made its debut last year, and now it’s set to finally make its return for a new season.

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The Tougen Anki TV anime adaptation really made its mark last Summer, and ran for two whole cours before it wrapped up its run last year. Now it’s set to return this October with a new arc kicking off its next big season, and Tougen Anki: Nikko Kegon Falls Arc has also revealed via press release that it’s not only coming to Netflix like the first season, but Crunchyroll, Prime Video and more when it hits this October. You can check out the trailer and poster for the new season below.

When Does Tougen Anki Season 2 Come Out?

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Tougen Anki: Nikko Kegon Falls Arc will be making its debut on October 2nd as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and will be streaming with Netflix, Crunchyroll, Prime Video and more outside of Japan. The new opening theme for the season is titled “BACKLASH” as performed by Hiromitsu Kitayama, and the new ending theme is titled “Hand in Hand” as performed by TRACK15. There have been some new additions to the voice cast with some major foes joining the anime for this next major arc too.

Joining the voice cast for Tougen Anki: Nikko Kegon Falls Arc include the likes of Kenichi Suzumura as Kusabi Momoura, Yuki Kaji as Hizumi Momotsugi, and Kisho Taniyama as Senritsu Momoo. They’ll be joining other new additions announced for the season such as Nobuhiko Okamoto as Hagure Nekosaki, Kent Ito as Yu Innami, Gakuto Kajiwara as Hayate Todoroki, Kentaro Kumagai as Uri Torikai, Ryuho Nagaoka as Shinichi Fuwa, Tomohiro Ono as Misaki Kako, Shintaro Ohata as Gou Todomeki, Yuki Sakakihara as Kyoutarou Otohara, Wataru Hatano as Akari Hirunuma, and Hitomi Ueda as Miyo Umitsuki.

What to Know for Tougen Anki Season 2

© Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT

Picking up from the events of the Nerima Arc seen at the end of the first season, Tougen Anki Season 2 will be taking on the Nikko Kegon Falls Arc and sees Shiki and the others heading to a mysterious laboratory where they are going to see terrible experiments going down while they have to face off against some very terrifying new opponents. As the anime gears up for a whole new arc in this second season, we’re about to get some cool bloody action that could hopefully result in the kinds of sequences that made the first season a hit.

Tougen Anki was already a big anime debut with its first season that hit last year as it was launched across Netflix, Crunchyroll and other platforms that gave many fans a chance to check it all out in motion. There’s also a hope that the second season will be sticking around for as long as that first season did, so cross your fingers that it really takes off this Fall.