Rurouni Kenshin Reboot to Host Early Premieres for Fans

Rurouni Kenshin's coming back for a brand new anime adaptation later this year, but the Rurouni Kenshin anime reboot will be hosting some special early premieres for lucky fans around the world before its full launch! Despite everything that's gone down with the creator behind the Rurouni Kenshin manga, the franchise is coming back in a new way later this year as its new anime adaptation is promising to tackle the original Rurouni Kenshin run from the very beginning. Previously confirmed to kick off as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, Rurouni Kenshin's actually planning something big for its premiere.

The new Rurouni Kenshin anime will be officially making its full debut this July as part of the Summer 2023 lineup, but select fans around the world might be able to check it out early. Rurouni Kenshin has announced plans to host special early premiere screenings in Japan, the United States, France, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and South Korea. Kicking off on June 18th with two screenings in Japan, more details for these early screenings for the Rurouni Kenshin anime reboot will be revealed at a later date:

How to Watch the New Rurouni Kenshin Anime

Rurouni Kenshin will be premiering in full on July 6th in Japan, but its international release information has yet to be announced. Directed by Hideyo Yamamoto for Liden Films, the new Rurouni Kenshin anime will also feature Terumi Nishii as character designer, Hideyuki Kurata behind series composition, and Yu Takami as composer. The voice cast for Rurouni Kenshin currently includes the likes of Soma Saito as Kenshin Himura, Rie Takahashi as Kaoru Kamiya, Makoto Koichi as Yahiko Myojin, Taku Yashiro as Sagara Sanosuke, Yuma Uchida as Aoshi Shinomori, and Saori Onishi as Megumi Takani.

If you wanted to seek out Rurouni Kenshin's original anime ahead of the new series, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. They tease it as such, "Welcome to the Meiji Era. Japan is a land experiencing times of troubled peace and renewal after a long and bloody civil war. Swords and killing are outlawed, but all is not as well as it would seem. Lurking in the shadows are many survivors of the revolution awaiting their chance for vengeance. Only the former government assassin, Kenshin Himura can keep the peace. Kenshin gives up the life of 'Battousai The Man Slayer' and sets off as a lone wanderer. His travels lead to the Kamiya Dojo where he discovers the chance to start life over."

