Sailor Moon Cosplay Fuses Sailor Mercury With Freddie Mercury

This year's Anime Expo had plenty of news when it came to some of the biggest franchises in the anime world, with new trailers arriving for Trigun Stampede, Bleach, Solo Leveling, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean to name a few. Along with the news and merchandise that are a staple within an anime convention, fans showed up in droves in various outfits to represent their favorites in the medium with one fan fusing Sailor Mercury of Sailor Moon fame with none other than Freddie Mercury of Queen fame, creating a hilarious mash-up that has hit the net.

While the original Sailor Moon series ended decades ago, that hasn't stopped the Shoji heroine from returning in a number of television projects and feature-length films. Next year is set to see Sailor Moon Cosmos present the "final battle" for the Sailor Scouts, though considering how often Usagi and her friends have returned in the past, we definitely wouldn't take bets on this being the last time that Sailor Moon makes an appearance within the world of anime. The upcoming anime project is set to adapt the "Stars Arc" and will see Sailor Moon and her friends taking on a corrupted version of one of their own.

Twitter Cosplayer Alex Drastal shared this amazing fusion that sees the lead singer of Queen fusing with Sailor Mercury in originally cosplay that was sure to turn a few heads at this year's Anime Expo while placating fans of the legendary rocker and Sailor Moon alike:

Recently, the family of Sailor Moon creator, Naoko Takeuchi, made the news with Tekuchi's husband being none other than the creator of Hunter x Hunter, Yoshihiro Togashi. With the mangaka making his long-awaited return to the series featuring Gon and his fellow hunters, having broken down that his health issues were the reason behind the series' hiatus, it will be interesting to see if Takeuchi might return to the series that became one of the most notable within the anime world to this day.

