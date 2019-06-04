Sailor Moon Voice Actor Bids Farewell to Classic Role

Viz Media’s release of the Sailor Moon English dub has been incredibly popular with fans, and the final season of the series — for the first time ever — will be getting an English dub release in the United States. It’s been an emotional journey for both fans and those involved with the series, and one of the stars of the series has sent off their character with a touching farewell.

Sandy Fox, who portrayed both Chibiusa and Black Lady in the series’ English dub, shared her farewell to the character to Twitter, and it’s a bittersweet moment for everyone.

Bittersweet day wrapping my last recording of Sailormoon. So grateful for the opportunity to voice Chibiusa and Black Lady. In all my 29 years in Anime this was a dream role and I will always hold this incredible cast and experience in my heart💕#SailorMoon 🌙

Fox will soon be part of the cast for the final season of the series as Sailor Moon Sailor Stars is the fifth and final batch of episodes in the original Sailor Moon anime series. Originally running for 34 episodes from 1996 to 1997, Viz Media will be releasing Sailor Moon Sailor Stars collection in two parts with a limited edition set, Blu-ray and DVD combo, and a DVD only release later this year. Part 1 of the final season is scheduled to release on June 18 and contains 17 episodes (episodes 167-183).

Viz Media officially describes Sailor Moon Sailor Stars as such, “Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians are about to face their greatest challenge yet — high school! But as the girls take their next big step in life and Chibi-Usa prepares to return to the future, a mysterious force frees the evil Queen Nehalennia!

While the struggle to contain her old enemy will be difficult, it may be Mamoru’s year of studying abroad that hurts Usagi the most. But there’s even more to take Usagi’s mind off of long-distance love with the arrival of the villainous Sailor Anima Mates and the heroic Sailor Star Lights! Who could be behind this new wave of evil? And why are the Star Lights resistant to working with Sailor Moon? Usagi has her hands full, but she’ll always make time to write a love letter to her beloved Mamo.”