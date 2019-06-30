New Sailor Moon Eternal Film Reveals First Poster

The Sailor Moon franchise is gearing up for a huge 2020 as the series prepares for its 25th Anniversary, and Toei will be celebrating Naoko Takeuchi’s prolific series in style. Part of this celebration includes a major film project taking place of the fourth season of the Sailor Moon Crystal revival anime, Sailor Moon Eternal. First announced back in 2017, the two-part film project will follow up on the events of the Death Busters arc of the third season.

Currently slated for a release in Japan sometime in 2020, Toei shared a new poster for the Sailor Moon Eternal film project adapting the Dead Moon arc of the original series. Check it out below!

The new film project will feature Chiaki Kon as director, who returns from the third season of the series. Kazuko Tadano, character designer for the original Sailor Moon anime, will serve as character designer for these films, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) will be writing the scripts, and series creator Naoko Takeuchi will be supervising the new project.

Along with the confirmation that the two new films will adapt the Dead Moon arc, the returning voice cast from Sailor Moon Crystal series was confirmed as well. They include Kotono Mitsuishi as Sailor Moon, Hisako Kanemoto as Sailor Mercury, Rina Satou as Sailor Mars, Ami Koshimizu as Sailor Jupiter, Shizuka Itou as Sailor Venus, and Misato Fukuen as Sailor Chibi Moon.

There is currently no concrete release date for the new films as of yet, or how the Dead Moon saga will be broken into the two parts, but the new character designs and returning cast from the series make for an exciting prospect for the debuts of these new films.

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The series can currently be found streaming on Hulu, and they describe Sailor Moon as such, “Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”

