Sailor Moon's New Movies Confirm Returning English Dub Voice Cast

Sailor Moon's new movies have confirmed the returning cast coming to the English dub for their upcoming release with Netflix! Toei Animation and Studio DEEN co-produced a dual film release for the Sailor Moon franchise picking up from events after the third season of the Sailor Moon Crystal reboot anime series. Tackling the Dream arc of Naoko Takeuchi's original manga series (who actually serves as creative supervisor for the films), Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal the Movie will be finally be releasing outside of Japan later this Summer for fans to stream on Netflix.

Streaming with Netflix this June, the films ended their theatrical run in Japan earlier this year. With this upcoming international release for the films, there's going to be a brand new English dub which features a cast returning from the Viz Media produced English dub from the original and Crystal anime series. The English voice cast for the two-film Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal the Movie event coming to Netflix breaks down as such:

(Photo: Toei Animation / Studio DEEN / Netflix)

Stephanie Sheh as Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon

Kate Higgins as Ami Mizuno/Sailor Mercury

Cristina Vee as Rei Hino/Sailor Mars

Amanda C. Miller as Makoto Kino/Sailor Jupiter

Cherami Leigh as Minako Aino/Sailor Venus

Sandy Fox as Chibi-Usa / Sailor Chibi Moon

Veronica Taylor as Setsuna Meioh/Sailor Pluto

Erica Mendez as Haruka Tenoh/Sailor Uranus

Lauren Landa as Michiru Kaioh/Sailor Neptune

Christine Marie Cabanos as Hotaru Tomoe/Sailor Saturn

Robbie Daymond as Mamoru Chiba/Tuxedo Mask

Michelle Ruff as Luna

Johnny Yong Bosch as Artemis

Deby Dayberry as Diana

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie Part 1 and Part 2 will be releasing with Netflix outside of Japan on June 3rd. They officially describe the films as such, "The upcoming adventures are set in April, when the cherry blossoms are in bloom and Tokyo is in a festive mood as it celebrates the largest Total Solar Eclipse of the century. As the new moon obscures the sun and gradually dims its light, Usagi and Chibi-Usa encounter Pegasus, who is in search of the chosen Maiden who can break the seal of the Golden Crystal.

Meanwhile, a mysterious troupe called the Dead Moon Circus appears in town who’s nefarious plan is to scatter the nightmare incarnations known as Lemures, seize the ‘Legendary Silver Crystal,’ rule over the moon and the earth, and eventually dominate the entire universe…"

