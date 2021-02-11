Sailor Moon Eternal Promo Reveals Saturn's First-Ever Transformation Sequence

Sailor Moon is easily one of the most popular Shojo series to ever be introduced into the world of anime, following the adventures of the titular character and her fellow Sailor Scouts battling against a series of extraterrestrial threats, and the latest film in the series, Sailor Moon Eternal, has released a brand new promo that shows Sailor Saturn's first transformation. Though the franchise hasn't announced a new series on the horizon following the run of the Sailor Moon Crystal, it's clear that the creation of Naoko Takeuchi is continuing to find ways into the limelight.

Sailor Moon Eternal will be released as two feature-length films, with the first already arriving in Japan in January of this year, and the second already hitting theaters in the East as of this article's release. Following the "Dead Moon Arc", the latest film ended with a "To Be Continued", hinting that the Sailor Scouts will see a return of these Shojo warriors after the second movie. A North American release has yet to be announced for either of the Sailor Moon Eternal films, but Toei Animation, the studio responsible for the latest movies, has given fans releases for previous seasons of the anime.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Sailor Moon recently made an appearance at Universal Studios Japan, with the 4-D attraction offering fans not only the ability to take a ride through the Shojo franchise but also giving fans a brand new story for the Sailor Scouts battling against a brand new threat. Premiering alongside other attractions based around anime franchises such as Attack On Titan, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Detective Conan, and more.

Surprisingly, Sailor Moon Eternal is the first film in the franchise to hit theaters in twenty-six years, bringing fans a new adventure for the Sailor Scouts as the movies adapt one of the biggest storylines that were told in the pages of the manga. With all ten of the Scouts appearing in the final film that just hit theaters in Japan, we imagine there will be more than a few Shojo fans looking to watch the movies for themselves.

What do you think of this latest trailer for Sailor Moon Eternal? Do you think we'll see the two films hit state-side this year following their theatrical runs in Japan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Sailor Scouts.