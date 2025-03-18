I Still Need Sailor Moon to Explore These Missing Storylines

With multiple series, movies, and the remake of the original series, Crystal, Sailor Moon certainly offers plentiful content. At the same time, I’m surprised that there isn’t more, especially given what we know about the show’s universe. It might sound strange to say, considering you would have to spend dozens of hours watching content to get through everything the series has to offer, but there are still plenty of storylines that haven’t been explored in Sailor Moon, despite them being at least mentioned or shown for a few scenes. If the creators wanted to, they could create a connected universe for Sailor Moon that rivals franchises like Star Wars.

I’m amazed that we haven’t seen sequels, prequels, or spinoffs for Sailor Moon with the amount of potential that the core series has to branch out. Honestly, now would be the perfect time to start spinoffs of Sailor Moon, so that a new generation can experience the wonder and joy of going through trials, growing together, and learning true strength with the Sailor Scouts.

Sailor Moon Can Successfully Explore Its Universe Compared to Other Anime Sequels

Branching out to explore other storylines in the universe of the original universe doesn’t always work well. We see this in the sequel series for both Inuyasha and Naruto, where the sequel isn’t able to capture the same essence that made the original series so popular and loved. The sequel series were unable to keep the same feeling as the original stories, and they tried too hard to hold onto elements of the original to the point that it became detrimental to their own stories. Of course, there were other factors, such as the sudden jump in technology in Boruto, which seemed out of place.

However, Sailor Moon is unique, because it’s already set up the groundwork for countless other series that could be made within the same universe. We sort of know about events that happened before the series, when Usagi lived on the moon as Princess Serenity with the previous incarnations of her Sailor Scouts. I know that the main series touches a bit on what happened during this time period, and how the Sailor Scouts basically died and were reborn on Earth.

Of course, knowing pieces of what happened during that time doesn’t mean we know everything. I’m sure that a prequel series could expand on what life was like when there was still a kingdom on the moon and kingdoms on planets. I’d love to see the past before that kingdom fell and led into the main series, and I believe that such a series wouldn’t feel out of place thanks to the bits we’ve already seen through flashbacks.

As for a sequel series, I use the same logic. Because of Chibi Moon, we see glimpses of the future, when Tokyo has become Crystal Tokyo under the rule of Neo Queen Serenity. There are even a few episodes that revolve around events in the future, but there are certainly other stories to be told that I’d love to see explored in a sequel series. This would also give us a chance to see how Sailor Moon’s powers change when she’s Neo Queen Serenity, and how that affects the way she rules. After all, it had to take time to turn the Tokyo we see in the main series into Crystal Tokyo, and the transition couldn’t have been easy for everybody.

Sailor Moon and her Incarnations Don’t Need to be at the Center of Future Spinoffs

While I’d love to also have a series that explores other timelines, such as those that Sailor Cosmos—who’s suspected to be the next incarnation or a future upgraded form of Sailor Moon—there could be spinoffs that don’t center around Sailor Moon’s incarnations. Again, we’ve already seen some groundwork laid for such possibilities.

Throughout the series, we learn that there are countless Sailor Scouts throughout the universe, and that means that there are infinite possibilities for spinoffs. I could even see a series being made for groups like the Sailor Starlights and how they got separated from their princess, or a series focusing on Sailor Galaxia as she descends into being a villain.

Looking at all the storylines that are mentioned, but not explored in depth, makes me wonder why more content hasn’t been made for Sailor Moon as a universe. So many other shows try to build a universe that allows them to keep producing content and profits, but it doesn’t always work depending on the main series and the way that the creators go about the additional stories they tell. Meanwhile, Sailor Moon already has the preparation done to successfully expand, but has yet to even indicate the intention to capitalize on it.

I don’t think that we’ll see additional series being made for Sailor Moon any time soon, but I also don’t think that we have to rule out the possibility yet. The last releases were movies, and there’s a live show that’s on tour right now, so it’s clear that the focus is still on the main series. In the meantime, I’ll keep watching and hoping that there will be more exploration into the uplifting and empowering universe of Sailor Moon.