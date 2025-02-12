Star Trek Legend William Shatner Drops Major Sailor Moon Trivia in Viral Post

For decades, Star Trek fans have debated which captain of the Federation’s Starfleet reigns supreme when it comes to helming their own starship. Patrick Stewart’s Picard, Avery Brooks’ Sisko, Kate Mulgrew’s Janeway, and most recently, Anson Mount’s Pike all vie for the top spot to this day. The one that started it all is still considered to be the best by many as William Shatner’s James Tiberius Kirk was the first Captain to helm the Enterprise and is still going strong decades later. In a recent social media post, the Starfleet captain reveals that he knows far more about the Sailor Moon franchise than many might have expected.

Star Trek first premiering in 1966, introducing science fiction fans to the crew of the US Enterprise. While Shatner’s Captain Kirk ran the ship, the likes of Leonard Nimoy’s Spock, DeForest Kelley’s Bones, Nichelle Nichols’ Uhura, and George Takei’s Sulu helped the vessel to explore brand new galaxies and encounter alien races never before seen. The initial series only ran for three seasons but would go on to receive several movies and lead to countless spin-offs that are still being created by Paramount to this day. Shatner might not be in the driver’s seat for recent Trek projects but he returned to the role last year in a touching reunion with the deceased Leonard Nimoy.

Sailor Shatner

In a hilarious new viral social media post, William Shatner confirms that he knows quite a bit about Sailor Moon lore following a discussion about the universe’s moons. While there are normally rumors surrounding who is at the wheel for many of these actors’ social media accounts, it’s hilarious to think that Captain Kirk has secretly been a giant anime fan this entire time. Specifically, Shatner had this to say in correcting someone on who Luna the cat really is,

“No…wrong…Luna and Artemis got together and they had Diana who was Chibi Moon’s cat.”

No…wrong…Luna and Artemis got together and they had Diana who was Chibi Moon’s cat. 😑 https://t.co/1A14DGrIHm — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 6, 2025

Sailor Moon Returns…Sort Of

While no new Sailor Moon anime projects have been confirmed, the Sailor Scouts have recently returned thanks to a live-action project. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live is a brand new live-stage play hitting North America in March of this year. Some of the locales that the nation-wide tour will hit include Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, Oregon, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, Conneticut, and New York to name a few. Here’s an official description of the upcoming performance,

“Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live, the groundbreaking 2.5D musical, is bringing the iconic “Sailor Moon” world to life across North America like never before. This stunning stage adaptation—based on the legendary manga and anime—transports audiences into a dazzling world of friendship and justice with its electrifying performances, unforgettable choreography and show-stopping music.”

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to the past, present, and future of the Sailor Scouts?