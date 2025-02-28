Why Sailor Moon is so Much Stronger than Other Sailor Scouts

Sailor Moon is a series with a lot of wholesome themes, but also one that doesn’t always provide answers to what you see on the screen. Usually, this is because an explanation doesn’t change the content enough to be worth including, such as Sailor Venus unlocking her powers first. It lets her help the other Sailors, but also defend against villains while waiting for them to awaken. She’s also able to pretend she’s Princess Serenity until Sailor Moon remembers her identity, which is a great way to protect Sailor Moon by turning attention to herself. It works, and you don’t really need to know the specifics to enjoy the idea or understand how it’s useful.

Overall, the reason that Sailor Moon is such a strong Sailor Scout isn’t explained. You learn about the Silver Crystal, which is the source of her power, and how Tuxedo Mask’s crystal helps boost her power. However, that doesn’t answer why the Silver Crystal, in particular, is so much stronger than all the other Sailor Scout crystals. So, a theory in the community attempts to provide a possible reason behind this power gap.

The Universe has Countless Moons, but Only One of each Planet

The theory that explains why Sailor Moon is so much stronger than other scouts relies on the fact that there are so many moons in the universe. Therefore, the idea is that Sailor Moon harnesses the power of all of them, being the only Sailor Scout representing moons. This idea also supports Sailor Moon’s shift to Sailor Cosmos if they’re the same person, who has the strength to rewrite timelines by returning to the past.

If Sailor Moon represents every moon, and moons are spread throughout the cosmos, then it makes perfect sense for her to eventually turn into Sailor Cosmos, who rarely makes appearances, because she could represent the entire cosmos through the presence of moons. Of course, that’s working under the assumption that Sailor Cosmos was being literal when she introduced herself.

While it doesn’t change the show if you know the reason behind Sailor Moon’s power being so much higher than other Sailor Scouts, it’s interesting to consider this theory. There’s no way to confirm it with the current available content, but it not only gives a viable explanation for her power; it also offers a possible explanation for her eventual transition to Sailor Cosmos.

Naturally, it would be amazing if there was more content that looks into how Sailor Scouts acquire various abilities and what decides their strength aside from getting upgrades related to Sailor Moon’s powers. As it stands, the closest solution comes from the creativity of the community as theories are formed from looking at what’s already known.