Sailor Moon Musical Announces North American Premiere

There’s good news this week for all fans of pretty guardians! The Sailor Moon musical, officially called “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” The Super Live, has announced that it will be premiering in the United States next year.

The announcement first came earlier this week from the official website for the musical, and was reiterated today by Kodansha Comics at AnimeNYC 2018. Specifically, “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” The Super Live is set to premiere in New York City and Washington DC in March 2019. The exact venues and cost of tickets are not known at this time, but we will be sure to keep folks updated as new information is made available.

In addition to the announcement, a new poster and trailer, both touting the U.S. premiere, have been released. You can check out the trailer at the beginning of this article, and the poster is included below:

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created, popularizing the “magical girl” sub-genre and trope with fans all over the world. The original anime series — both subbed and dubbed — is currently available to stream on Hulu, as is the updated remake Sailor Moon Crystal. The original series synopsis is included below:

“Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”