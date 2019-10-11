New Sailor Moon Movie Confirms Title

Sailor Moon is far and away one of the most popular, if not the most popular, shojo anime series ever created. The story which follows Serena and her Sailor Scouts as they attempt to defend the world from extraterrestrial threats, spawning dangerous monsters with each episode of the franchise, has had a long history within both anime and manga. Though the series has already had a number of feature length films to its name, the franchise is keeping the tradition going with a brand new anime film releasing next year, 2020.

Twitter User Aitaikimochi shared the confirmation that the upcoming Sailor Moon movie will be titled “Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal“, promising a new adventure for Serena, Chibi Sailor Moon, and the rest of the Sailor Scouts as they square off against a brand new threat from the stars:

New Sailor Moon movie announced called Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal, releasing in 2020! pic.twitter.com/vIBEVTJcIN — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) October 10, 2019

While there haven’t been a number of details released as of yet when it comes to the upcoming film in the Sailor Moon franchise, it’s sure to be another worthy installment in the adventures of the Sailor Scouts. One major detail for the film is that it will be separated into two new unique parts, promoting a story that will surely end on something of a cliff hanger early next year.

From a previously released “key visual”, its clear that the movie will be getting a flashy new animation style, with each of the Sailor Scouts getting a new redesign for their costumes. Whether or not this movie will be re-treading previous adventures or creating an entirely new one is yet to be seen, but we’re sure to find out when the movie drops next year.

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world.