Paris Hilton Channels Sailor Moon With New Selfie

Paris Hilton may not be on the level of notoriety that she once was when she was headlining the Fox reality show, The Simple Life, but she’s still leveraging her social media to attempt to take the world by storm. Recently, she shared a photo showing off her love of the anime franchise juggernaut that is Sailor Moon by dressing up as the main character Usagi Tsukino in all her lunar glory.

Paris Hilton shared her Sailor Scout look on her official Twitter Account, also editing the photo so that her dog looked like Luna, Usagi’s cat:

She was the type of girl the Moon chased and the stars wished for…. ✨💫👸🏼🌙✨ #SailorMoon pic.twitter.com/YuUevVNRMd — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 7, 2019

Paris Hilton, for those who aren’t familiar, is the great granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the creator of Hilton Hotels, and has leveraged her reality show appearances into a social media empire that continues to this day. Currently, there are around 20 product lines for Hilton and there are also around 50 Paris Hilton stores that are open around the world. Whether or not Paris loves any other anime franchises is yet to be seen.

Sailor Moon of course is one of the most popular anime franchises to date, spawning a number of anime series, movies, and even an attraction at Universal Studios Japan that is currently running during this summer. The series, which began in 1991, continues to be a mainstay of the anime and manga industry, appearing nearly as much as Dragon Ball and One Piece around the world. So popular in fact is the series that it has even continued to warrant a number of musicals that have continued at a steady clip throughout the years that fans continue to attend and enjoy.

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The series can currently be found streaming on Hulu. They describe Sailor Moon as such, “Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”