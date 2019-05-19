Sailor Moon Sailor Stars Reveals English Dub Preview, New Cast Additions

Sailor Moon‘s final season will finally be getting a home video release in North America thanks to Viz Media, and with that comes the debut of an English dub for Sailor Moon Sailor Stars. It’s something fans have been hoping to see for a very long time, and now it feels a little more real after Viz Media revealed much of the cast for the season’s English dub.

To cement this even further, Viz Media shared an official preview of the English dub for Sailor Moon Sailor Stars, and you can check out the Sailor Stars in action in the video above. Viz Media revealed the cast on its official Twitter account, and the cast list is as follows:

Stephanie Sheh as Chibi-Chibi

Melissa Hutchison as Sailor Star Fighter

Erika Harlacher as Sailor Star Maker

Sarah Williams as Sailor Star Healer

Carrie Keranen as Sailor Galaxia

CorinaBoettger as Sailor Tin Nyanko

Faye Mata as Sailor Aluminum

Siren Katie Leigh as Sailor Iron Mouse

Andi Rich as Sailor Lead Crow

Sailor Moon Sailor Stars is the fifth and final season of episodes in the original Sailor Moon anime series, and ran for 34 episodes from 1996 to 1997. Viz Media will be releasing Sailor Moon Sailor Stars collection in two parts with a limited edition set, Blu-ray and DVD combo, and a DVD only release later this year. Part 1 of the final season is scheduled to release on June 18 and contains 17 episodes (episodes 167-183).

This is a long-awaited release for Sailor Moon fans, so there are high hopes! Sailor Moon Sailor Stars is officially described as such, “Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians are about to face their greatest challenge yet — high school! But as the girls take their next big step in life and Chibi-Usa prepares to return to the future, a mysterious force frees the evil Queen Nehalennia!

While the struggle to contain her old enemy will be difficult, it may be Mamoru’s year of studying abroad that hurts Usagi the most. But there’s even more to take Usagi’s mind off of long-distance love with the arrival of the villainous Sailor Anima Mates and the heroic Sailor Star Lights! Who could be behind this new wave of evil? And why are the Star Lights resistant to working with Sailor Moon? Usagi has her hands full, but she’ll always make time to write a love letter to her beloved Mamo.”