Gachiakuta Drops New Look at Coolest Release Ahead of Season 2 – Watch Trailer

Gachiakuta emerged as one of the best anime of 2025 on Crunchyroll, revolutionizing the shonen anime genre with its dark approach to the medium. The anime adaptation by Studio Bones continued to prove that it was one of the best new anime series of the year with its 24-episode run, which began in the Summer 2025 season and continued through the Fall. From its early episodes, the anime built a solid foundation to establish itself as one of the best new anime series of the year. Crunchyroll further cemented this by crowning it with the title at its awards ceremony. With such an epic season, fans are naturally awaiting the second season.

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Fortunately, the new season of the anime has been confirmed, although its release date or even a release window has yet to be announced. That said, the first season of the anime was popular enough to help the franchise expand in other ways. Last fall, as the anime was wrapping up its first season, a game based on the anime was announced by Com2uS. Now, a new gameplay trailer for the game has been unveiled, and the first look at the gameplay perfectly captures what the anime brought to the table, with fans saying it looks like a good adaptation following the gameplay reveal.

Gachiakuta‘s Game Gets a Promising First Look Ahead of Season 2

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The new gameplay trailer unveiled for the upcoming Gachiakuta game, Gachiakuta: Breakout, hints that it will adapt the narrative of the anime and manga. What makes this adaptation actually faithful is that fans will not be able to play as Rudo alone, but as multiple characters, which so far hints at Enjin and Riyo, while confirmed gameplay of Zanka being controlled by a player has also been unveiled. It features Zanka in a boss fight against Jabber in the same state fans saw their fight in during the first season of the anime, which ultimately ends in Zanka’s defeat as Jabber drags him away after poisoning him. This is a major hint that fans will get to see an accurate narrative adaptation.

The gameplay itself is amazing, as it features Zanka using his weapon in close-combat fights with parry and blocking mechanics. This has prompted fans to appreciate that it is not an arena fighter game adaptation, as most anime game adaptations end up being. Meanwhile, it is also hinted that Rudo will employ various trash, as he does in the series, and emerge as a dynamic fighter. If the same could be implemented, fans could get to experience a fun gameplay mechanic with Enjin’s umbrella as his primary weapon, while Riyo’s use of a gun could also suggest ranged weapon mechanics.

Though fans are not appreciating every element, as the game still seems like it needs some polishing, the team could improve it and make the game even more presentable before its release sometime in 2027. Fans hope for a late 2027 release, as it could give the game more time for proper development. Ultimately, this is another win for the Gachiakuta franchise, as the game looks promising and could be something fans enjoy in 2027 until the anime returns with Season 2 sometime in the near future.