The Apothecary Diaries Star Teases the Biggest Change in Season 3

The Fall 2026 anime season is almost here, and one of the most anticipated releases is The Apothecary Diaries Season 3. Based on the critically acclaimed light novel by Hyūganatsu, the story centers around Maomao, a young apothecary with a knack for solving mysteries. With more than 57 million copies of the light novel and manga volumes in circulation across the globe, The Apothecary Diaries is easily one of the most popular franchises in the world. Along with the TV series, a feature-length anime movie and a live-action adaptation are also in the works. As the series continues to reach new heights of popularity, fans are all ready to witness Maomao’s new journey in Season 3.

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The second season was a major turning point in the anime, which is all the more reason fans are curious to see how the story will proceed from here on out. Now that September is heading towards its end, the series listed in the Fall 2026 anime lineup are all preparing for their debut. The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 is one such series that fans are looking forward to the most, which will premiere on October 2nd, 2026. As the release date draws near, the voice actors open up about the upcoming season.

The Apothecary Diaries Star Shares Thoughts on a Major Change in Season 3

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The Apothecary Diaries took the stage during this year’s ABEMA Anime Festival, where the cast and crew were present. According to Mantan Web, Jinshi’s voice actor, Takeo Otsuka, shared, “The story will start moving again from the third season, but the atmosphere will be different from before, and I think it will be something interesting in a different way. I’m looking forward to seeing how everyone reacts when they see it.”

The first part of the third season will adapt Volume 5 of the novel, focusing on the lives of Maomao and those around her. Following the Shi Clan’s rebellion, Maomao returned to Verdigris House and began working as an apothecary. On the other hand, Jinshi has already revealed his identity as the Moon Prince, which means he can’t manage the Rear Palace as an Eunuch anymore. He has also taken on his royal duties since he is still the Moon Prince.

However, he won’t be the Crown Prince for much longer, considering Concubine Gyokuyou has given birth to a prince. Her status will also rise now, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the Rear Palace goes through another massive change. This is why Otsuka is teasing how the atmosphere will change from here on out. Not only that, but he is also teasing that something interesting will take place, although anime-only fans wouldn’t know that until it actually happens.

What to Expect from The Apothecary Diaries Season 3

Image Courtesy of Toho Animation

The first two seasons released both their cours consecutively, but Season 3 will only release its first part in the Fall 2026 season. The second cour will be released in April next year as part of the Spring 2027 anime season. While the episode count of Season 3 hasn’t been revealed yet, we can expect at least 12-13 episodes for each cour. The anime will be streaming on Crunchyroll, where you can also catch up with the previous seasons. Crunchyroll’s official seasonal lineup also confirmed that the anime will release the English dub as well. However, the release date will be revealed after the premiere.