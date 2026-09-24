Crunchyroll’s Biggest Video Game Anime Adaptation Finally Locks In Its Release Window

Anime adaptations of video games aren’t that common; however, at Gamescom 2025, it was announced that the 2019 Game of the Year winner, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, would receive an anime adaptation, and fans have been patiently waiting for its release. Since its announcement, new trailers and visuals have continued to build excitement for the anime adaptation, with one of the most promising updates being its theatrical debut in September 2026. The anime’s three-week theatrical run is finally coming to an end in Japan, and its overwhelming response has earned it an extended run in theaters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, fans were expecting a release date to be announced after its initially planned three-week run, with many hoping that it would be released this Fall. The official Sekiro: No Defeat anime website shared on its official X account that the anime is scheduled to be released in January 2027. This announcement also provides additional information, once again confirming that the anime will have a total of eight episodes and that the theatrical presentation was an edited version of what the final anime will look like. The website specifically states that the anime will have more cuts in its episodes, which will be spread across eight episodes, only adding to the excitement for this anime adaptation scheduled to stream on Crunchyroll in January 2027.

Crunchyroll Will Stream All 8 Episodes of Its Biggest Video Game Anime Adaptation in January 2027

The time is Sengoku ⚔️



Sekiro: No Defeat comes to Crunchyroll in January 2027. Read the news out of #Gamescom: https://t.co/58CSTQV0Uz pic.twitter.com/j0CL8bEUa7 — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) September 24, 2026

Another promising update in the latest announcement is that the website shared that the reason they wanted to have a theatrical run was because they felt the anime deserved it and wanted to present it on the big screen to elevate what they were aiming to craft. However, they also assured fans that the original anime plan, with all eight episodes, is going to be much bigger. This is exciting news, and with all of this being revealed alongside the new key visual that also confirms almost all of the major bosses from the game, it is a treat for fans of the original game. The key visual confirms Isshin Ashina, Genichiro Ashina, Owl, the Corrupted Monk, the Headless Ape, and even the Demon of Hatred.

This hints that the series is going to adapt the canon ending from the game, presenting the full feel of Sekiro’s journey through the outskirts of Ashina as he finds a way to save his master, Kuro. The choices that Lone Wolf will make in this anime will be heartbreaking and filled with a determination that once again reignites why this game won Game of the Year in 2019. Studio Qzil.la has exceeded expectations so far, and fans will get to see its vision when the anime arrives on Crunchyroll in 2027. The streaming platform has also shared major details about its streaming schedule.

It confirmed that all eight episodes of the anime will air weekly starting sometime in January 2027, with the series premiering worldwide except in Japan, China, Korea, Russia, and Belarus. Fans in the Western region will continue to rely on Crunchyroll to bring some of the best new anime in 2027, including the biggest video game anime adaptation ever, which could also spark a new pattern in the industry of more anime adaptations of great games in the future.