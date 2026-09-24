6 Years Later, Sword Art Online Fans Are Still Waiting on the Anime’s Future After Its Biggest Arc Ever

Sword Art Online is often credited for being the isekai anime that opened the floodgates for the genre steadily dominating the anime industry in the last decade, and for good reason. When the series originally released in 2012, it set out to adapt the original light novel’s Aincrad arc, wherein series protagonist Kirito, female lead Asuna, and thousands of others get trapped inside the titular, immersive MMORPG as they learn that if they die in the game, they will die in real life as well. From that 14-episode first season, the franchise exploded, and the anime continued releasing new seasons adapting Reki Kawahara’s original series up to the conclusion of the Alicization arc in 2020.

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Sword Art Online: Alicization, which covers Season 3 of the anime adapts a massive chunk of the original Sword Art Online light novels, with the arc covering Volume 9 through Volume 14 of the source material. Interestingly, the anime slowed down following the finale for Alicization, and while there is a new film releasing in 2028, Sword Art Online the Movie: Integral Domain, which will be canon to the events of the series so far, the plot of the film is an original story from Reki Kawahara, and won’t be adapting any materials from the highly anticipated Unital Ring arc.

Why Fans Want To See Unital Ring Animated

Courtesy of Shonen Ace Magazine (2023)

Sword Art Online‘s Unital Ring arc is the series’ fifth major story arc and picks up directly where Alicization leaves off. Every virtual reality game developed using “The Seed” suddenly merge into one massive massive multiplayer game called Unital Ring. Upon logging into the world for the first time, Kirito and Asuna come to the realization that all of their stats and growth up to this point have been rest. What’s more, they discover that players only have one “life” in the game. If their avatars die, they’re permanently locked out of their account and can’t return to Unital Ring. The arc covers Volumes 21 through Volume 29 of the original light novels, and continues building on plot threads in Alicization, including details regarding the Underworld.

Unital Ring is on track to match the length of or exceed Alicization, with nine volumes currently dedicated to the story without a clear end date in site, which could potentially be why Sword Art Online fans haven’t seen an official announcement from A-1 Pictures on whether or not they intend to adapt this next arc. However, given the length of the arc, it will likely need to cover multiple seasons or cours to properly adapt in order to reach a satisfying conclusion.

What’s Next For Sword Art Online?

Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Sword Art Online: Alicization officially ended in 2020, and while the anime hasn’t returned just yet, the Sword Art Online movie, officially titled Sword Art Online the Movie: Integral Domain is slated to release in theaters at some point in 2028. The film, similar to the previous Sword Art Online movie, Ordinal Scale, won’t be adapting any materials from the original light novels, instead, the story will be based on an original story written by Reki Kawahara, and will take place at some point in time after the conclusion of the Alicization arc. As of writing, details have been sparse regarding what exactly the story will be about, however, it has been confirmed that A-1 Pictures will be producing the film.

Additionally, it’s been confirmed that the film will be directed by Shingo Adachi, who has been working as a character designer for the series since Season 1, and has also worked as a Chief Animation Director on the first two episodes of the original Sword Art Online. The film will also feature character designs from Yumiko Yamamoto, and will once again see the return of Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kirito. While fans are still anxiously awaiting confirmation that Unital Ring will be receiving an anime adaptation, it’s clear that A-1 Pictures is still dedicated to delivering new adventures for Kirito and Asuna going into the future.