Viral ‘Sailor Moon’ Video Shares Surprising Theme Song Remix

Sailor Moon remains one of the most popular Shojo action series of all time, and part of its massive popularity is due to the catchy opening theme of the original series (in both the original Japanese and English releases). It’s become such a familiar tune to anime fans over the years that many have shared their own interpretations of the song.

One surprising remix of the song has quickly gone viral for its subdued, beautiful take on the Sailor Moon theme song performed on a harp.

Someone suggested sailor moon in a comment today and I needed to get this out of my system pic.twitter.com/3kBo5Etd1J — Harpsona (Nile) (@harpsonaTweets) January 18, 2019

Musician Harpsona (@harpsonaTweets on Twitter) shared her take on the Sailor Moon theme to Twitter after a comment on one of her videos suggested it and she “needed to get this out.” It’s quickly gained so much attention from fans as it’s a fantastic, pared down take on the original theme. Harpsona teases that a fuller version of this song may be coming be to her YouTube page. Her YouTube work features other anime and video game covers, so Sailor Moon would fit right in. You can find the page at the link here.

Like many anime series brought over the United States in the early days of anime distribution, Sailor Moon‘s English release featured a new version of the series’ original opening theme. In Japan, “Moonlight Legend” as performed by DALI served as the opening. Although the main melody is essentially the same for the English release, the Japanese version has completely different lyrics and composition.

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. It would be the perfect series from which to pull possible Jeopardy questions from. Surely Borer would have the edge in such a case if she continues on her winning streak on the show.

The series can currently be found streaming on Hulu. They describe Sailor Moon as such, “Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”