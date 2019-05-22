Sailor Moon Releases New Universal Studios Attraction Promo

Fighting evil by moonlight. Winning love by daylight. Never running from a real fight. She is the one named Sailor Moon. With a multitude of chapters of manga and anime under her belt, along with notoriety worldwide, its no wonder that the celestial starlet would eventually get her own theme park ride. With Universal Studios Japan unveiling their summer focus on anime with “Universal Cool Japan”, Sailor Moon will be getting her own 4D movie/ride bringing all the fan favorite Sailor Scouts to life once again.

The ride itselfs official name, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon The Miracle 4-D: Moon Palace Chapter, will see Sailor Moon and Sailor Scouts attending a dance with Tuxedo Mask, only to be interrupted by a new threat (which appears to be a woman fused with a disco ball). Aside from the ride, park goers can also purchase a slew of new Sailor Moon merchandise in the forms of jewelry, umbrellas, luggage, candy, and handbags.

Aside from just Sailor Moon, Universal Studios Japan will be highlighting a number of different attractions that shine a spotlight on a number of wildly popular anime properties. Attack On Titan, Detective Conan, Lupin The Third, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Godzilla will be getting dedicated parts of Universal Studios Japan along with rides and attractions to call their own.

The official description of the movie attraction is as follows:

“After sensing an unsettling energy from Universal Studios Japan, Usagi Tsukino and the other Sailor Soldiers, along with Luna and Artemis, infiltrate the park to investigate. At the 4-D Cinema Theater where we’re currently playing their movie, they find that the source of the dark premonition is a monster that is stealing the park visitors’ energy! Fighting against the unspeakable power gathered by this monster, the Sailor Soldiers quickly find themselves in a bind. They need your help to face the danger. Place your trust in them. The battle starts now…”

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The series can currently be found streaming on Hulu. They describe Sailor Moon as such, “Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”