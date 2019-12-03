This Pup’s Saint Seiya Cosplay Is Out of This World

Saint Seiya had a banner year in 2019, with a brand new original anime series being released on the popular streaming service of Netflix. Keeping this in mind, one fan of the Knights of the Zodiac has decided to hilariously create a brand new cosplay that honors the main character of Pegasus Seiya, strapping on the armor of the servants of Athena onto one of the cutest dogs around. Will this canine character be able to take on the same threats that assembled eighty eight warriors beneath the Olympic goddess?

Twitter User EnjoyJP34 shared this hilariously adorable cosplay that sees the tiny puppy slapping on the armor that was made famous in the Saint Seiya anime that was originally created in 1986 and has still managed to bring in new fans decades down the line:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most recent interpretation of the long running franchise re-imagined the Knights of the Zodiac using stellar computer graphics that brought the anime series into the modern day. With the Netflix series once again following Pegasus Seiya as he finds himself winning the Pegasus armor and attempting to keep the golden armor of Athena out of the hands of nefarious antagonists.

While a second season for Knights of the Zodiac has yet to be confirmed by Netflix, we’ll cross our fingers that the army of Athena will return for further adventures considering the number of plot lines that could be continued into the future.

What do you think of this adorable canine cosplay? What other animal cosplay have you seen that you’d like us to share with the world at large? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Knights of the Zodiac!

Netflix officially describes the series as such, “Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya follows modern day adventures of young warriors called “Knights”, who are sworn protectors of the reincarnated Greek goddess Athena. Each Knights wears a powerful armor based on their chosen zodiac constellation, and are called Knights of the Zodiac. They aid Athena in her battle against powerful Olympian gods who are bent on destroying the humankind.”

Saint Seiya was originally created by Masami Kurumada for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1986. The series follows five mystical warriors known as Saints. They’re fighters who wear powerful armor known as “Cloths” and derive their strength from the stars and constellations. Their goal is to defend the reincarnation of Athena by battling the other Olympians who wish to take over Earth.