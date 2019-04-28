Saitama Reacts to His New Hero Name on Latest One-Punch Man

One-Punch Man Season 2’s second episode wrapped up with a special post-credit of Hero Association Officials handing down official hero names to both Saitama and Genos — “Caped Baldy” and “Demon Cyborg.” At the start of episode three we got to see Saitama’s reaction to his official name, and our bald hero didn’t seem all that impressed. During a conversation where Charanko asked why Bang was kicking all of his students out of his dojo, Saitama’s mind began to wander while thinking about Bang’s official hero name, Silverfang.

“I don’t really know the old dude so well…” Saitama said to Genos when asked what he thought about Bang’s behavior before switching to an inner monologue. “Silverfang… now that’s a cool hero name. Especially compared to ‘Caped Baldy.’”

It turned out Bang had emptied his dojo in order to team up with his brother Bomb to hunt down his former student, Garou. The villain proved that he lives up to the nickname “The Monster” throughout the episode by taking down Take-Top Master, the Tank Topper Army, Mumen Rider, Golden Ball and Spring Mustachio. During his first fight he gave a glimpse of what he learned while training under Bang by using the “Fist of Flowing Water Crushing Rock” technique to cut through a wave of opponents.

“Damn it slipped out,” Garou said while nailing Tank-Top Master with the technique. “I’ve been avoiding this style since it reminds [me] of the old geezer. Eh, whatevs.”

Garou and Saitama accidentally bumped into each other at the end of the episode while the latter was shopping for a wig. Assuming he was just another hero trying to hunt him down, Garou attacked with a shoulder chop. But Saitama effortlessly knocked him out with a chop of his own.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

Photo: J.C. Staff

