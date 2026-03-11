Netflix Renews Its Weirdest Animated Series

Netflix might have created some of the biggest live-action series the world has ever seen with the likes of Stranger Things and Squid Game, but the streaming service has really made a name for itself within the animation medium. KPop Demon Hunters, for example, has become the biggest movie ever for the platform, and with the sequel years away, Netflix needs more animated stories to help fill the gap until 2029. Luckily, one major franchise has been renewed for a staggering ninth season, proving that despite having multiple seasons under its belt, fans are still clamoring to see the misadventures of Oggy and his creepy crawlies.

Oggy and the Cockroaches first premiered all the way back in 1998, and with its eighth season, the world changed. The series would receive a reboot in Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation, which landed on Netflix in 2021. With that season ending in 2022, many might have believed that Oggy would not return to the small screen. Luckily, things have changed as Xilam Animation has confirmed that a ninth season is in the works. While a specific release date has yet to be revealed by either Xilam or Netflix, this will give animation enthusiasts the chance to catch the Next Generation, though the original series is surprisingly absent from the platform in North America.

Oggy And His Roaches Will Return

xilam

Alongside the renewal notification for the long-running series, Oggy and the Cockroaches shared a description of the ninth season, “Season 9 returns to the core elements that made Oggy and the Cockroaches a global success — led by the inventive and explosive rivalry of Oggy versus the cockroaches. No longer just a laid-back couch potato, Oggy takes on the day with a giant smile — wake-ups turn into choreography and chores become showtime. But for cockroaches Marky, Dee Dee and Joey — forever determined to spoil his fun — chaos remains the priority, and when Oggy’s unstoppable optimism clashes with their outrageous schemes, the showdown is set to get bigger, louder and wilder than ever.”

Following the renewal announcement, Marc du Pontavice, Founder & CEO of Xilam Animation was more than happy to discuss the big renewal. “For almost three decades, Oggy and the Cockroaches has endured as one of our most iconic and well-loved creations — with its positive values, hilarious escapades and familiar characters charming generations of fans around the world. In today’s evolving industry landscape, strong legacy brands are more important than ever — and we’re proud to open a new chapter for Oggy alongside our long-standing partners, France Télévisions, who first commissioned the series 30 years ago. Season nine stays true to the heart of the series but with a dialed-up approach — there’s sharper comedic timing, bolder twists, and a new energy that makes the classic showdown of Oggy versus the cockroaches louder and funnier than ever.”

