Sakamoto Days Anime Shares Official Casting, Character Design

Sakamoto Days has finally announced that a new anime is now in the works, and with it has revealed the first addition to the cast and first major character design! After many rumors, reports, and requests from fans, Sakamoto Days has officially revealed that a new anime is now in production for a scheduled release some time next year. As one of the standout action series currently running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, fans have been hoping to see it get its own anime adaptation for a while so that it could get the proper due it's been quietly earning for the last few years of its publication.

Thankfully, that wait is over as Sakamoto Days will be making its anime debut next year. In anticipation of the new series, the first member of the voice cast has been revealed with Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki Sakata in Gintama, Gyomei Himejima in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) voicing the lead retired assassin turned family man, Taro Sakamoto. Fans have also gotten a much closer look at his official character design in the new series as well, and you can check it out below:

What Is Sakamoto Days?

Sakamoto Days is currently in the works for a release some time in 2025, but has yet to confirm any international release plans as of the time of this writing. The first members of the staff have been revealed with this first announcement as well with Masaki Watanabe will be directing the new anime for TMS Entertainment with Taku Kishimoto overseeing the scripts, and Yo Moriyama providing the character designs. If you wanted to check out the original manga before the anime adaptation premieres next year, luckily there are easy ways to read the manga online.

You can now find the latest chapters of Yuto Suzuki's original manga series for free with Viz Media's digital ShonenJump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service. They tease Sakamoto Days as such, "Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!"

With Sakamoto Days not coming out until sometime next year, expect more reveals and updates for the cast and characters in the coming months!