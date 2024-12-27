Sakamoto Days Has a “Killer” Surprise For Fans in February

Weekly Shonen Jump’s hit series Sakamoto Days will be releasing its official fanbook, titled “Killer Files,” on February 4th, 2025. The manga, written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki debuted in November 2020. The anime adaptation is set to air on January 11th, 2025. It will stream exclusively on Netflix. Sakamoto Days is an action comedy centering around Taro Sakamoto, a former assassin, known as the greatest hitman of all time. However, he retired five years ago after getting married.

Taro and his wife run a small retail store and he’s gotten out of shape after all these years. He lives a peaceful life with his wife and daughter. Unfortunately, trouble comes knocking at his door and now he must fight again to keep his loved ones safe. The franchise already confirmed a Part 2 scheduled for July 2025, even before the anime debut. The manga will see its fanbook on the official website of Shueisha. It will have 208 pages and is priced at 1100 yen including tax (approximately $6.97). However, the fanbook is only in Japanese for now as it has yet to get an English release date.

SAKAMOTO DAYS by Yuto Suzuki will be releasing its Official Fanbook 'Killer Files' on February 4th, 2025.https://t.co/VxjENZZD0y pic.twitter.com/WvTE4cNgpq — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) December 26, 2024

The Sakamoto Days Fanbook “Killer Filles” Is a Must-Have For All Fans

Killer Files is the first and might be the only official fanbook of the Sakamoto Days manga. Although long-running series like One Piece and Naruto have multiple fanbooks, it’s not very common for new and short series to release multiple versions. These books are collectible items and are a perfect way to dive deeper into the world of their favorite series. They provide additional content, insights, and behind-the-scenes information about the story and characters of a manga series. Killer Files will most likely include character profiles highlighting detailed information about the characters, including their backstories, abilities, relationships, and trivia not covered in the main story.

Additionally, we might also get extra sketches and illustrations by Sakamoto Days creator Yuto Suzuki. Some fanbooks even include fun facts about the series, explanations of hidden references, and commentary on certain plot points. There’s a bunch of exciting information in store for fans that you wouldn’t want to miss out on. Unfortunately, the only drawback is that the fanbook doesn’t have an English release date yet. It might take months or even years before it’s translated. For example, even a popular series like Jujutsu Kaisen took about three years to release an English version of its official fanbook. It was released in March 2021 but Viz Media finally released an English version in April 2024.

The manga has released 19 volumes so far and the 20th volume will be released on January 4th, 2024. Additionally, it’s serialized weekly and has 195 chapters available on the official app of Manga Plus. Sakamoto Days’ anime is all set for its highly-anticipated debut. TMS Entertainment studio is working on the adaptation, under the direction of Masaki Watanabe and character design by Yo Moriyama. The series will have 22 episodes in total, likely 11 episodes for each part.

