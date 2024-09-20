New Sakamoto Days Trailer Crowns Anime's Next Big Hit: Watch Now

It has been years since Netflix inked its investment in anime, and that choice is brought some top-tier titles to life. From Devilman Crybaby to Delicious in Dungeon, the streaming service has some impressive originals, and now Sakamoto Days is on the horizon. In January 2025, the fandom will tune in as Sakamoto Days goes live. A brand-new trailer just dropped for the hit Shonen Jump series and honestly? It proves the action comedy is about to be anime's next big thing.

The update comes courtesy from Geeked Week as Netflix has spent the past few days rolling out announcements. In a bid to hype Sakamoto Days, the team behind TMS Entertainment dropped a new trailer of the anime with Netflix's blessing. So if you want a peek at what is coming, well – Taro Sakamoto has you covered.

What Is the Deal with Sakamoto Days?

As you can see in the trailer above, Sakamoto Days looks spot on to the manga. In November 2020, creator Yuto Suzuki brought the eccentric action comedy to life, and Taro Sakamoto has been on a bender since. The retired hitman may have been an icon in the field, but after finding the love of his life, Sakamoto has retired in peace. This trailer unpacks our hero as Sakamoto finds himself targeted by his past. When the hitman's enemies learn of his new life, Sakamoto becomes a target for the world at large, but those enemies did not expect the older man to keep his skills sharp.

Yes, that is right. Taro Sakamoto may be the owner of a convenience shop and a retired hitman, but he didn't let his marksman skills slip. The manga follows our hero as he tracks down all sorts of hitmen who are threatening his new life with his family. Along the way, Sakamoto Days brings some new allies into our hero's home, and TMS Entertainment is now overseeing these characters behind the scenes.

Sakamoto Days Will Usher In a New Era of Anime

Clearly, Netflix is locked in on Sakamoto Days as it is hyping the anime months before its launch. TMS Entertainment is making good progress on the show with director Masaki Watanabe at the helm. Right now, Netflix is the only streaming service set to stream Sakamoto Days, so anime fans are eyeing the anime's release schedule closely. We do not know if Sakamoto Days will drop episodes weekly on the service, but the fandom is hopeful given the show's reputation.

After all, Sakamoto Days is part of shonen's new era. Major titles like My Hero Academia have closed this year and others like Jujutsu Kaisen are on the cusp of ending. As manga readers embrace new shonen titles, Sakamoto Days has become a hot title with fans across the globe. Suzuki is still working hard on the manga, and the artist's work on Sakamoto Days has been impressive to say the least. The manga's reputation has risen expectations for its anime as you can guess. So if you want to check out Sakamoto Days, the anime will make its action-packed premiere in January 2025.

What do you think about this latest peek at Sakamoto Days? Are you planning to check out the anime? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.